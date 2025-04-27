President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of South Africa
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of South Africa – Freedom Day.
I believe that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Africa, in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 24 April 2025
