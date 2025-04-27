403
Russian SVR Chief Accuses UK of Provocations Against Russia
(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has accused the UK of potentially orchestrating provocations against Russia.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Naryshkin pointed out the UK’s history of carrying out hostile actions towards Moscow and did not dismiss the possibility that the UK might use chemical weapons in Ukraine to falsely blame Russia for the attack.
The SVR chief emphasized that "Britain could resort to provocations on the territory of any state if Britain is interested in it," while further asserting that the SVR is well aware of the UK’s covert hostile activities targeting Russia.
Naryshkin’s statement highlights the ongoing tension between the two nations.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the SVR also accused British and French intelligence agencies of secretly undermining United States Leader Donald Trump’s peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict.
The claim suggests these agencies have worked to hinder efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Washington and Moscow.
Reacting to recent reports from Western media about the extent of Britain’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, remarked the previous week that he was unsurprised by these revelations.
