Barcelona Secure Record 32nd Copa del Rey with Extra Time Victory
(MENAFN) Barcelona extended their Copa del Rey dominance with a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over Real Madrid on Saturday, capturing their 32nd title.
The Blaugrana drew first blood at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, with Pedri finishing off an assist from Lamine Yamal in the 28th minute.
Real Madrid struggled early on, failing to register a shot on target until after going behind.
Jude Bellingham's goal was ruled out, and Vinicius Jr.'s penalty appeal was rescinded after a VAR check revealed an offside.
Barcelona took a 1-0 advantage into halftime, but Madrid mounted a comeback in the second half.
Kylian Mbappe leveled the score with a free-kick from just outside the box in the 70th minute, followed by Aurelien Tchouameni's header from an Arda Guler corner that put Madrid ahead in the 77th minute.
However, Barcelona responded in the 84th minute, with Ferran Torres finding the back of the net off another Yamal assist.
In the 95th minute, the referee initially awarded Barcelona a penalty for a foul on Raphinha by Raul Asencio, but after reviewing the incident on VAR, the decision was reversed.
Jules Kounde scored the decisive goal in the 116th minute, netting past Madrid's goalkeeper to seal Barcelona’s victory.
Late penalty appeals from Madrid were dismissed after VAR, and the match ended in chaos as Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez were both sent off for dissent.
Barcelona’s King Felipe VI presented them with the trophy, cementing their status as the most successful club in Copa del Rey history.
