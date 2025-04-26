Taniya Hussain Announces The Release Of Dancing With Darkness

New Nonfiction and Self-Help Title Geared Toward Healing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- About the BookNon Fiction, HealingDate Published: April 26, 2025Transform your life's shadows into lightDANCING WITH DARKNESS is a guide for healers, practitioners, leaders and professionals who have been successfully supporting their clients finding light whilst struggling with their own darkness. Too often, we forget our own needs whilst helping others. This book, which combines personal experiences, channeling and practical work, is a useful tool to help you find the light, while dancing with your darkness.About the AuthorTaniya Hussain qualified as a Social Worker in 1991. She has been working for Wandsworth Youth Justice Service Team since 1997. She also runs Taniya Hussain Consulting offering Rapid Transformational Coaching to individuals and Training and Consultancy to Public Sector Service Providers and Private Sector Companies in identifying, preventing and overcoming onset of early burnout.Visit her online:Book is Available on Amazon:

