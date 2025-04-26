Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Extends Condolences To Iranian Pres. After Deadly Port Blast


2025-04-26 03:08:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing his sincere condolences over the victims of the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, which left a number of people dead and hundreds others injured. (end)
