Trump Says He Is Unaware of Turkish Student's Arrest
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump stated he did not know about the apprehension of a Turkish PhD candidate but assured he would examine the situation.
In an interview with the media earlier this week, Trump was questioned on whether he would instruct the Justice Department to release any proof connecting Rumeysa Ozturk to the Palestinian organization Hamas.
He responded, as quoted Friday: “I would have no trouble with it, no. I’ll look into it, but I’m not aware of the particular event.”
Ozturk, a 30-year-old doctoral candidate at Tufts University in Massachusetts, located in the northeastern U.S., was taken into custody by federal authorities the previous month.
This action is part of the Trump administration’s much-debated enforcement push against students supporting Palestinian causes.
Following her arrest, she was moved to Louisiana, a state in the southern U.S. far from her academic peers and personal network. She continues to be held there, although a court has directed that she be relocated to Vermont—next to Massachusetts—by no later than May 2.
Her F-1 student visa was annulled after the pro-Israel platform Canary Mission highlighted her involvement in co-writing an opinion article urging Tufts to withdraw investments from Israel and acknowledge the “Palestinian genocide.”
The Department of Homeland Security has accused Ozturk of participating in activities that benefit Hamas, yet officials have not offered proof to back up these assertions.
Last month, when questioned about the situation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed the cancellation of her visa. Without citing evidence, he stated, "We give you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses.”
