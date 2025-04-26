Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Barcelona’s Ter Stegen Surprisingly Return from Injury

2025-04-26 10:24:12
(MENAFN) Barcelona’s German international keeper, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, has unexpectedly rejoined the squad for the Copa del Rey final, the club revealed on Friday, offering a significant uplift ahead of their crucial clash with Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old goalie, who sustained a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during a La Liga game against Villarreal back in September, was originally anticipated to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Nonetheless, Barcelona disclosed on their official platform that Ter Stegen has completely recuperated and is back in training.

He is now eligible for selection in Saturday’s decisive match, as Barça look to enhance their status as the most decorated team in the competition's legacy.

A victory would grant the Catalan powerhouses their 32nd Copa del Rey trophy.

While Ter Stegen’s return brings optimism, Barcelona continues to deal with fitness setbacks.

The club announced that Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado will be unavailable for the final due to persistent injury troubles.

