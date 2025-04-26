403
World-Renowned Humanitarian Leader Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai Awarded Highest Civilian Award By President of Fiji
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) 25 April 2025, Fiji: On Friday the 25 April, world-renowned humanitarian leader, Sri Madhusudan Sai, was conferred Fiji’s highest honour, the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’, by the President of Fiji His Excellency Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. The function was held at the State House of Fiji and attended by dignitaries from Fiji and around the world. The previous recipients of Fiji’s highest honour include the Prime Minister of India Hon. Shri Narendra Modi and the President of India H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu.
In accepting his award, Sri Madhusudan Sai stated: “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition from His Excellency The President of Fiji. I accept on behalf of our entire global team of the One World One Family mission. Fiji has always held a special place in my heart, it is truly a second home to me. This honour is a testament to the collective efforts of so many who have worked tirelessly to uplift and support communities across the country as well as the entire Pacific region. Through establishment of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital as well as a multitude
of humanitarian efforts in the fields of healthcare, education and nutrition, we remain committed to the betterment of Fijians. It has been an immense pleasure to collaborate closely with the Government of Fiji, the vibrant community of former Fijians abroad and our extensive global network of Foundations. Together, we continue to strive for a more compassionate, inclusive, and healthier Fiji”.
Sri Madhusudan Sai’s influence in Fiji is most notably reflected through the creation of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, the first state-of-the-art, fully free children’s hospital in the South Pacific. This facility stands as a beacon of hope for thousands of children and their families, offering advanced medical care that is otherwise inaccessible due to financial constraints.
The hospital’s work focuses on providing cutting-edge treatment to children, regardless of their background, and has already saved countless lives. The establishment of this institution represents a monumental leap forward in healthcare for the region, providing a foundation for future generations to thrive.
In addition to the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, Sri Madhusudan Sai founded the Sai Prema Foundation in Fiji, which has become a leading force for social welfare and humanitarian service across the nation. Through the Foundation, he has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at addressing key areas of need, such as healthcare, education, disaster relief, and food security. Under His guidance, the Sai Prema Foundation has become a critical partner in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Fiji, organising mobile medical camps, offering health screenings, providing scholarships, and extending aid during natural disasters.
The Foundation’s work is a testament to Sadguru’s deep love and commitment to the people of Fiji, and it serves as a beacon of compassion and service that embodies the spirit of unity, solidarity, and community. Beyond Fiji, Sri Madhusudan Sai’s humanitarian efforts have spanned across over 80 countries, impacting millions of lives. His ability to reach the farthest corners of the world and provide aid where it is needed most has garnered global recognition. One of the most notable aspects of his work is his commitment to addressing hunger and malnutrition, particularly through his globally
renowned feeding program, where over 10 million children are fed every single day. This program not only addresses immediate nutritional needs but also instils in the communities a sense of empowerment, dignity, and hope for the future.
Sadguru’s contributions to healthcare are equally profound. He has founded more than a dozen hospitals in India and abroad, all of which provide free healthcare to individuals who would otherwise not have access to life-saving treatment. These hospitals are equipped with modern medical facilities, staffed by highly trained professionals, and offer a wide range of specialised services in fields such as cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, and paediatrics. These institutions have saved thousands of lives and provided relief to communities in urgent need of medical care.
Perhaps one of Sadguru’s most remarkable accomplishments is the establishment of the world’s first free medical college, located in India, which trains the next generation of doctors with a focus on selfless service. This college, where students are given free education, aims to produce compassionate and highly skilled medical professionals who provide free healthcare to underserved populations. By breaking down financial barriers to medical education, Sri Madhusudan Sai is ensuring that the healthcare system remains accessible to all, irrespective of their financial background.
Furthermore, Sadguru’s reach extends to various other humanitarian causes globally. His global network of volunteers provides timely assistance and resources to communities in distress, including food, shelter, and medical aid, thereby offering much-needed relief in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions. His focus on values-based education also includes schools, vocational training programs, and initiatives aimed at empowering young people with the tools they need to build better futures.
Sri Madhusudan Sai’s philosophy is simple yet profound: “Serve others as you would serve yourself.” This guiding principle has shaped his life’s work and has inspired millions of individuals across the world to adopt selfless service as a way of life. His humanitarian initiatives emphasise not only material assistance but also the fostering of spiritual and emotional well-being. His teachings remind all that service to others is the highest form of living, and that true success lies in the ability to make a positive difference in the lives of others.
Through his personal example, Sri Madhusudan Sai has demonstrated what it means to live a life of compassion, humility, and service. His tireless efforts to address pressing global challenges, such as poverty, hunger, and lack of access to healthcare and education, have had an immeasurable impact. His work serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring individuals, communities, and nations to come together for the greater good.
