Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FIITJEE Took Over ₹250 Crore From 14,411 Students For Providing 'Educational Services', Says ED

FIITJEE Took Over ₹250 Crore From 14,411 Students For Providing 'Educational Services', Says ED


2025-04-26 08:13:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two days after raiding the premises of coaching institute FIITJEE, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that the organisation collected over ₹ ₹200 crore from more than 14,000 students as fees for educational services but did not deliver them.

The ED's findings indicate "serious" financial irregularities and siphoning of funds.

The ED probe on FIITJEE found that the coaching institute collected around ₹250.2 crore from a total of 14,411 students for four academic sessions between 2025-26 to 2028-29.

“Substantial amounts were collected from students of currently running batches by FIIT-JEE under the pretext of providing educational services, which were ultimately not delivered,” the federal probe agency said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN26042025007365015876ID1109475508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search