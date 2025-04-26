FIITJEE Took Over ₹250 Crore From 14,411 Students For Providing 'Educational Services', Says ED
The ED's findings indicate "serious" financial irregularities and siphoning of funds.
The ED probe on FIITJEE found that the coaching institute collected around ₹250.2 crore from a total of 14,411 students for four academic sessions between 2025-26 to 2028-29.
“Substantial amounts were collected from students of currently running batches by FIIT-JEE under the pretext of providing educational services, which were ultimately not delivered,” the federal probe agency said.
