FIITJEE Took Over ₹250 Crore From 14,411 Students For Providing 'Educational Services', Says ED

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two days after raiding the premises of coaching institute FIITJEE, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that the organisation collected over ₹ ₹200 crore from more than 14,000 students as fees for educational services but did not deliver them.

The ED's findings indicate "serious" financial irregularities and siphoning of funds.

The ED probe on FIITJEE found that the coaching institute collected around ₹250.2 crore from a total of 14,411 students for four academic sessions between 2025-26 to 2028-29.

“Substantial amounts were collected from students of currently running batches by FIIT-JEE under the pretext of providing educational services, which were ultimately not delivered,” the federal probe agency said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)