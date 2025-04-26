Prosecutor's Office Holds Tree-Planting Campaign In Honor Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's 102Nd Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In honor of the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, and in line with President Ilham Aliyev's directives and recommendations on environmental protection-particularly the preservation of green spaces-a tree-planting campaign was held on April 26.

Azernews reports, the initiative was organized by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General, the Military Prosecutor's Office, and the Baku city and district prosecutor's offices, with the close support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

As part of the event, over 1,250 trees were planted across a 2-hectare area.

Following the campaign, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with veterans of the Prosecutor's Office for a warm and informal conversation.