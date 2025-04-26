Azerbaijan Investment Holding Reviews 2024 Results, Adds New Companies

MENAFN - AzerNews) A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) was held.

Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting took place on April 25 and was chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The agenda included the 2024 Activity Report of the Portfolio Companies managed by the Holding, an overview of key financial results such as total income and EBITDA, and the inclusion of new portfolio companies: "Azeraluminium" LLC, "Azerbaijan Aluminum" OJSC, and "Azerpambiq ASK" LLC. The board also reviewed the final report and key recommendations from the OECD's corporate governance assessment project conducted within the portfolio companies, progress on Joint Investment Funds, and other important topics.

An in-depth report was presented by Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were made based on discussions and input from the Supervisory Board members, and relevant directives were issued to the Holding's Board of Directors.