MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) FedEx invests in robotic fulfillment company Nimble

April 26, 2025 by Mark Allinson

FedEx , one of the world's largest logistics companies, has agreed a strategic alliance and investment with Nimble , an AI robotics and autonomous e-commerce fulfillment technology company.

The agreement will enable FedEx Fulfillment to scale with their fully autonomous 3PL model. To support this alliance, FedEx has made a strategic investment in Nimble.

FedEx offers a comprehensive approach to help e-commerce and omnichannel brands make faster, smarter decisions about their supply chain.

With more than 130 warehouse and fulfillment operations in North America and 475 million returns processed annually, FedEx Supply Chain is helping brands consolidate functions, increase agility, and accelerate click-to-door speed to maximize value throughout their supply chain.

Scott Temple, president, FedEx Supply Chain, says:“Our strategic alliance and financial investment with Nimble expands our footprint in the e-commerce space, helping to further scale our FedEx Fulfillment offering across North America.

“Nimble's cutting-edge AI robotics and autonomous fulfillment systems will help FedEx streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for our customers.”

Simon Kalouche, founder and CEO of Nimble, says:“We're thrilled to be engaging in this multifaceted alliance with a logistics industry leader like FedEx to pioneer and scale autonomous fulfillment.

“This collaboration will help enable FedEx to leverage Nimble's fast and cost-effective fulfillment centers, powered by our next-generation intelligent general purpose warehouse robots and AI technology.”

With the mission to make supply chains smarter for everyone, FedEx is continuing to optimize its physical and digital networks to deliver more for our customers and their consumers.

FedEx is a leader in supply chain technology and continues to deliver digital solutions to help its customers compete in the dynamic e-commerce space.