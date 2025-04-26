Indian Embassy In Berlin Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 26 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Berlin organised a solemn event to honour the memory of the victims of the brutal terror attack that took place on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives, was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The commemorative gathering, held on Friday, saw participation from over 100 attendees, including senior officials from various ministries of the Federal Government of Germany, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Indian diaspora in Germany.

India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, paid heartfelt tributes to the victims and shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong remarks condemning the terror attack.

Ambassador Gupte also drew attention to the perpetrators' intent to derail the peace and normalcy that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed in recent years, particularly with the surge in tourism in the region.

Attendees expressed their solidarity with India's fight against terrorism and conveyed support for justice and peace. Visitors at the event offered tributes and observed a moment of silence in honour of the lives lost.

Following the brutal assault, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had also strongly condemned the attack, terming it a "cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam."

In a post on X, he wrote, "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the people of India."

On April 24, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Scholz, to discuss the Pahalgam attack and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar, acknowledging Germany's support, posted on X, "Pleased to meet Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner today. Appreciate Germany's expression of solidarity on the recent terrorist attack in India."