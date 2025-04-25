LOWE's INVITES BAY AREA RESIDENTS TO TRY ON THEIR KITCHEN WITH LOWE's STYLE STUDIOTM
Lowe's shoppers can focus on a single aspect of the kitchen-like a new cabinet color-or reimagine the entire room using Lowe's Style StudioTM for Apple Vision Pro. Within the experience they can view full-sized countertops, backsplashes, and appliances within a kitchen, all for free. This is particularly helpful for products like countertops, where a full scale rendering allows customers to see additional variation and veining. Whether it's a major overhaul or a small refresh, Lowe's Style StudioTM makes it easy to explore design possibilities before spending a dime.
The pressure to get kitchen remodels right impacts DIYers and the Pros that support them. Interior designers, real estate agents, and installers have used Lowe's Style StudioTM to help clients feel more comfortable with their design selections. By turning ideas into immersive, shared experiences, the tool brings everyone to the table with clarity and confidence-and with Lowe's lowest price guarantee, customers can feel good about their choices from every angle. Spatial computing seamlessly blends digital content into the physical space, enabling users to interact in stunning resolution, using intuitive input controlled by a user's eyes and hands.
Customers are encouraged to bring family members or home professionals to their session, where they can follow along on an iPad that mirrors the Apple Vision Pro experience. Customers can then digitally save and share their selected styles at the end of the session. These can also be saved to the customer's Lowes account for future reference at home.
Sessions are free with no purchase commitments and available by appointment or walk-in (appointments are preferred). Appointments can be made at Lowes for the following California stores:
Concord , 1935 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord
East San Jose , 775 Ridder Park Dr., San Jose
Dublin , 3750 Dublin Blvd., Dublin
South San Jose , 5550 Cottle Rd., San Jose
Sunnyvale , 811 East Arques Ave., Sunnyvale
About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes .
