LOWE's INVITES BAY AREA RESIDENTS TO TRY ON THEIR KITCHEN WITH LOWE's STYLE STUDIOTM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We try on clothes, sample paint colors, and test drive cars to help us decide before we buy," said Chandhu Nair, Lowe's SVP of Data, AI and Innovation. "Customers deserve that same confidence when it comes to home renovation. With Lowe's Style Studio, consumers don't have to guess what their new kitchen could look like-they can step into it and experience their style choices together as if they are actually there. This is the future of retail-personal, immersive, and powered by technology."

Lowe's shoppers can focus on a single aspect of the kitchen-like a new cabinet color-or reimagine the entire room using Lowe's Style StudioTM for Apple Vision Pro. Within the experience they can view full-sized countertops, backsplashes, and appliances within a kitchen, all for free. This is particularly helpful for products like countertops, where a full scale rendering allows customers to see additional variation and veining. Whether it's a major overhaul or a small refresh, Lowe's Style StudioTM makes it easy to explore design possibilities before spending a dime.

The pressure to get kitchen remodels right impacts DIYers and the Pros that support them. Interior designers, real estate agents, and installers have used Lowe's Style StudioTM to help clients feel more comfortable with their design selections. By turning ideas into immersive, shared experiences, the tool brings everyone to the table with clarity and confidence-and with Lowe's lowest price guarantee, customers can feel good about their choices from every angle. Spatial computing seamlessly blends digital content into the physical space, enabling users to interact in stunning resolution, using intuitive input controlled by a user's eyes and hands.

Customers are encouraged to bring family members or home professionals to their session, where they can follow along on an iPad that mirrors the Apple Vision Pro experience. Customers can then digitally save and share their selected styles at the end of the session. These can also be saved to the customer's Lowes account for future reference at home.

Sessions are free with no purchase commitments and available by appointment or walk-in (appointments are preferred). Appointments can be made at Lowes for the following California stores:



Concord , 1935 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord

East San Jose , 775 Ridder Park Dr., San Jose

Dublin , 3750 Dublin Blvd., Dublin

South San Jose , 5550 Cottle Rd., San Jose Sunnyvale , 811 East Arques Ave., Sunnyvale

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes .

