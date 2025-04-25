Inked Originals: $25K, A Tattoo By Bang Bang, And Inked Magazine Fame

The Prize Pack is Stacked



$25,000



A private session with Bang Bang , the artist behind Rihanna's and Bieber's legendary pieces

A professional photoshoot and two-page feature in Inked Magazine

More Than Ink-This Is Immortality in Print

Founded in 2004, Inked Magazine has become the voice of modern tattoo culture. The champion of Inked Originals won't just be featured-they'll be immortalized in a two-page spread that highlights their artistry, passion, and personal ink journey.

"We're not talking some quick-hit social feature. We're talking high-gloss, double-page, legacy-level exposure in the publication that defines modern tattoo culture," said Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO.

The Studio Session: A One-of-a-Kind Collaboration with Bang Bang



Bang Bang isn't just another artist-he's the blueprint. Described by Vogue as "the most famous tattoo artist in the world, or, better yet, tattoo artist to the most famous in the world," he has tattooed some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez. His Lower East Side studio in New York City is a mecca for custom, next-level body art, where precision, vision, and creative freedom converge.

The 2025 Inked Originals champion will earn the rare opportunity to collaborate with the master himself on a bespoke piece.

Purpose With Power: Benefiting The B+ Foundation

Behind every tattoo is a story-and behind this competition is a cause that matters. The Inked Originals competition is a fundraising campaign that supports The Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation , which provides financial and emotional assistance to families battling childhood cancer. Since 2022, Colossal has helped support over 4,100 families across the country in partnership with B+ Foundation.

Creative Fuel from the Queen of Ink: Ryan Ashley

Competitors will get exclusive access to the artistry and insight of Ryan Ashley, Ink Master champion and co-owner of Elysium Studios. Known for her intricate black-and-gray work that fuses lace, armor, and symbolism, Ryan brings both edge and elegance to every piece. Her mentorship is electric, helping artists sharpen their vision and elevate their creative game.

Registration is open at .

