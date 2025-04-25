HIP Video Promo Presents: Medusa Releases Epic New Music Video 'Double Dutch'

West Coast Icon Medusa Jumps Back Into the Spotlight with 'Double Dutch'

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How does one properly introduce“The Gangsta Goddess?” For those already familiar with her fierce mindset and creative movement, no introduction is needed. A well-established underground hip-hop legend known as the "Godmother of West Coast Hip Hop," Medusa the Gangsta Goddess is an international musician, educator, and cultural icon-a radiant force of wisdom, authenticity, and truth.

One of the first ever Hip Hop artists to assemble a live band, she's earned a long list of honorable titles over the years-Top Cat of Feline Science, the High Priestess of the Mic, and the Angela Davis of Rap, to name a few. For Medusa, this life is everything. She's exactly where she belongs-her passion is palpable in every bar, and she's always prepared for her next battle. A central figure in LA since the beginning, connection is the heart of her artistry. She's been a proponent of change in what's often considered a“man's club”-her presence a powerful reminder that all talented emcees, rappers, and musicians deserve their moment in the spotlight. Now, she's stepping back into the ring with a fresh round of musical magnetism, complete with an upcoming album and a national tour. She's poised to shape the future of funk, carrying her electric spirit to new places and new heights.

Medusa's rap prowess is rooted in rhythm-she knows exactly when to land the punches, bouncing over any beat with intensity and precision. On“Double Dutch,” Medusa flows with an unshakable confidence that's both playful and commanding, weaving her bars like jump ropes swinging in perfect sync. Creating this new record with producer-and legend in her own right-Georgia Anne Muldrow, was like“planting flowers in the soil,” a fully collaborative, effortless process. Together, they tapped into the joy and funk of their youth, chiseling a daring, fresh sound from scratch. The result is a vibrant celebration of resiliency, honoring the many ways we find our rhythm in the world, even when things come at us fast. Double Dutch, the game, holds deep roots in Medusa's community and beyond, inspiring this powerful metaphor for navigating life's challenges. As her wise words soar above a delectable West Coast soundscape, Medusa isn't just rapping, she's affirming her place as a cultural matriarch and master of the mic. For anyone hesitant to hop in, she offers a steady hand.“I got this,” she says.“We are double dutch.”

The“Double Dutch” music video superbly captures what underground Hip Hop is all about: being down-to-earth, grounded, and honest, without foregoing any of the contagious energy of classic Hip Hop. As Medusa takes to the streets, her celebrity status in Leimert Park Village-one of LA's most vibrant cultural hubs-speaks volumes. This is her realm. There's a saying that“one becomes who they surround themselves with,” and Medusa has been a staple in the Leimert Park community for decades, a central figure in the legendary Good Life Cafe and Project Blowed scenes. The massive impact of her artistry-not just on music, but on a larger movement-is on full display: people everywhere are by her side, including collaborator Amytheset Sheen, friends, neighbors, and longtime supporters. The atmosphere pulses like a block party in full swing-Medusa has never wavered from her true self, and“Double Dutch” is a real-life, lively celebration of personal resilience and the resilience of a culture. Here, the track spreads its wings and truly takes flight, snapshotting an incredible legacy in motion.

