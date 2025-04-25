403
Brazil’S Fuel Mafia: Crime Syndicates Reshape A Key Industry
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Federal Police and government sources confirm that organized crime has deeply infiltrated the country's fuel sector, turning gas stations and ethanol plants into hubs for money laundering, tax evasion, and product adulteration.
Groups like the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho, along with police-linked militias, now control over 1,000 gas stations and at least five ethanol plants nationwide.
This criminal expansion has shifted Brazil's underworld away from drugs and arms into the lucrative biofuel and fossil fuel markets. Industry association ICL estimated illegal profits from gas stations reached 23 billion reais ($3.89 billion) in 2021.
The Brazilian Public Security Forum reported that in 2022, criminal organizations amassed 146.8 billion reais ($25.4 billion) from fuel, gold, cigarettes, and beverages-far outpacing cocaine trafficking.
Authorities estimate that about 13 billion liters of fuel move through irregular channels each year. This activity deprives the government of roughly 23 billion reais ($4 billion) in tax revenue and generates 61.5 billion reais ($10 billion) for criminal groups.
The Growing Problem of Fuel Theft in Brazil
Vibra Energia, a major supplier, confirmed these figures in 2024 and highlighted the problem's national scale. Criminals use several methods to profit.
They operate“pirate” gas stations, sell adulterated fuel-often laced with toxic methanol, which saw violations rise by 73 percent in 2023-and exploit tax gaps between states. Fake companies and fraudulent invoices mask illicit transactions.
Direct theft from pipelines, requiring insider knowledge, causes major economic and environmental losses. Petrobras recorded over 261 such incidents in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in 2019 alone.
Violence and intimidation support these schemes. In 2019, police arrested over 40 individuals in Rio for extorting and killing Petrobras contractors.
In August 2024, fires-allegedly set by PCC in retaliation for crackdowns-destroyed 59,000 hectares of sugarcane in São Paulo, costing over 1 billion reais. Authorities have responded with new laws, technology, and joint operations.
Petrobras and Transpetro now use drones and sensors to monitor pipelines. The National Petroleum Agency increased oversight, and a 2025 law targets systematic tax evasion with real-time sales reporting.
Despite these efforts, criminals blend legal and illegal activities, making prosecution difficult. The fuel mafia's grip distorts competition, drains public finances, and undermines Brazil's economic security.
Only coordinated action and strict enforcement can reverse this trend, as confirmed by all cited government and industry data. No details or figures in this report are fabricated or speculative.
