403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DR Congo, M23 Commit To Peace After Doha Talks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Democratic Republic of Congo's government and the M23 group yesterday issued a landmark joint statement saying they had agreed to halt fighting in the east of the country while they work towards a permanent truce.
The latest peace push by Qatar comes after the Gulf state successfully brokered a surprise meeting last month between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Both leaders called for a ceasefire after the meeting.
The two sides said they had“agreed to work towards the conclusion of a truce” in the conflict, which has seen the M23 seize key cities in the region.
UN experts and several western governments say the M23 is supported by Rwanda. The Kigali government has denied giving military help.
However, the latest statement, read on DRC national television and released by an M23 spokesman, said:“Both parties reaffirm their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities, a categorical rejection of any hate speech, intimidation, and call on local communities to uphold these commitments.”
Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been riven by conflict for three decades. The crisis has surged again in recent months with M23's new advance into the cities of Goma and Bukavu.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi had long refused direct talks with them or their political alliance, accusing them of working for Rwanda.
Qatar caused a diplomatic surprise with its mediation effort. The negotiations started earlier this month.
In early March, Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, held surprise meetings in Doha and later expressed their support for a ceasefire.
“Both parties are now preparing for a deeper round of discussions to... build the foundations for a comprehensive political settlement,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
“Both sides are expected to return to Doha for further talks in the coming weeks.” Qatar has signed several economic co-operation accords with Rwanda and DRC.
The statement described their talks in Doha as“frank and constructive”.
Their agreement to the text raised a glimmer of hope the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide might ease. But sources in the two delegations expressed frustration over the pace of negotiations.
The latest peace push by Qatar comes after the Gulf state successfully brokered a surprise meeting last month between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Both leaders called for a ceasefire after the meeting.
The two sides said they had“agreed to work towards the conclusion of a truce” in the conflict, which has seen the M23 seize key cities in the region.
UN experts and several western governments say the M23 is supported by Rwanda. The Kigali government has denied giving military help.
However, the latest statement, read on DRC national television and released by an M23 spokesman, said:“Both parties reaffirm their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities, a categorical rejection of any hate speech, intimidation, and call on local communities to uphold these commitments.”
Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been riven by conflict for three decades. The crisis has surged again in recent months with M23's new advance into the cities of Goma and Bukavu.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi had long refused direct talks with them or their political alliance, accusing them of working for Rwanda.
Qatar caused a diplomatic surprise with its mediation effort. The negotiations started earlier this month.
In early March, Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, held surprise meetings in Doha and later expressed their support for a ceasefire.
“Both parties are now preparing for a deeper round of discussions to... build the foundations for a comprehensive political settlement,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
“Both sides are expected to return to Doha for further talks in the coming weeks.” Qatar has signed several economic co-operation accords with Rwanda and DRC.
The statement described their talks in Doha as“frank and constructive”.
Their agreement to the text raised a glimmer of hope the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide might ease. But sources in the two delegations expressed frustration over the pace of negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment