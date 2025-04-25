AGCO Leader Wins 2025 Women MAKE Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The prestigious awards, presented by the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, recognizes women leaders in the manufacturing industry and encourages them to inspire inclusion by helping the next generation of female talent pursue manufacturing careers.

"Tiina's leadership is truly inspiring," said Tim Millwood, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Her commitment to excellence and her ability to foster a collaborative and inclusive environment have made a significant impact on our team. Tiina's dedication to mentoring young talent and her innovative approach to problem-solving sets her apart as a remarkable leader in the manufacturing industry."

Tiina has driven transformative changes in both site operations and company culture. Under her guidance, AGCO has made major capital investments in Finland, including a new paint shop and production space to boost manufacturing capacity. Her efforts contributed to AGCO receiving the Internationalization Award from the President of the Republic of Finland in 2023.

"I am grateful for the opportunities and challenges I have been offered throughout my life and career," said Herlevi. "The most rewarding accomplishment for me is seeing my team members grow and reach their full potential. I believe in building a positive culture by supporting and challenging people to network cross-functionally and drive for success through true teamwork."

The Women MAKE Awards celebrate women in science, technology, engineering and production careers at all levels who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities.

Congratulations, Tiina, on becoming AGCO's 2025 Women MAKE Award winner.

