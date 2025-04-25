CM Omar Deputes His Cabinet Colleagues Across Country To Ensure Safety Of J & K Residents

These senior representatives of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir have been tasked with coordinating closely with their counterparts in the respective State Governments. Their mandate is to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of J&K residents who may be facing distress, anxiety, or insecurity in the wake of recent developments.

“With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country. The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective State Governments and ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents,” Office of Chief Minister, J&K posted on X.

“The J&K Government will stand with its people-anywhere, everywhere,” stated the Chief Minister, reaffirming the administration's unwavering commitment to the welfare of its citizens beyond the territorial boundaries of Jammu & Kashmir.

Helpline established at CM's Raabita office for J&K students studying outside

In the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and alarming reports of assaults, harassment, and threats targeting students from Jammu & Kashmir across various parts of the country, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has taken swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and welfare of its students studying outside the Union Territory.

A dedicated toll-free helpline - 1800-8900-166 - has been set up at the Raabita Office in Srinagar to extend support and assistance to any student facing intimidation or threat. The helpline will operate

round-the-clock and is equipped to address grievances, offer assistance, and coordinate with local authorities wherever needed.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed deep concern over the unfolding situation and reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to uphold the rights, dignity of every student from Jammu & Kashmir and ensure a safe environment for them, no matter where they are pursuing their education.

“We humbly and earnestly appeal to the governments of all States and Union Territories, in these trying times, to come forward with unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens who find themselves far from home. These individuals, whether traveling or residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation,”- pronounced by a resolution passed yesterday at the All Party Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir urges all educational institutions and state administrations across the nation to ensure the safety of students from J&K and to take firm action against any individuals or groups attempting to disrupt communal harmony.

Students and their families have been asked to report any incident or concern via the toll-free helpline. The government assures swift response and necessary support in every genuine case reported.

For assistance, those in distress have been asked to call: 1800-8900-166 (Toll-Free).

