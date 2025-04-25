Man Dissatisfied After Cracking UPSC: 'I Earn ₹1 Lakh Per Month But...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Redditor claiming to be a Central Government officer has underlined the challenges faced by civil servants, even after clearing one of India's most demanding examinations. The officer, who cleared the UPSC five years ago, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the job's remuneration-particularly when compared to peers in the private sector.

“I earn ₹1 lakh per month after taxes, while most of my friends in IT are earning significantly more,” wrote the officer, who joined at the same pay level as an IAS officer.“Several of my batchmates joined firms like NVIDIA and Qualcomm... their packages have nearly doubled, whereas my salary has increased by just 20% over five years.”

The officer went on to criticise the substandard living conditions provided by the government.“I don't use the official vehicle for personal needs, and the government accommodation is in a dilapidated state. The HRA is so meagre it wouldn't even cover a 1BHK in Mumbai or Bengaluru. With minimal staff, excessive workload, and a lack of additional perks, I often question my decision to join the service.”

Emphasising the rigour of the role, the officer wrote:“I don't accept bribes, I clear all files without in-person meetings, and attendance is strictly monitored through biometric systems with fixed check-in and check-out timings. It's honest work-but at what cost?”



While many in the private sector complain about the periodic Pay Commissions, the officer described it as the only beacon of hope.“The upcoming pay commission is our only chance for relief-ironically, something people in the private sector often criticise.”

The post concluded on a sobering note:“I understand there are thousands who would give anything for this job, but it's only after joining that one realises it's not all sunshine and rainbows.”

Here's how social media users react:

“Finally, someone said it,” commented one user.

“This should be required reading for all UPSC aspirants,” added another.

“Respect for staying honest in a broken system,” read one of the top-voted responses.