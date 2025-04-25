Moci Organises Workshop In Cooperation With GTA On Tax Return Procedures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in collaboration with the General Tax Authority (GTA), organised a workshop on the mechanism of filing tax returns on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Ministry's headquarters in Lusail City.

The workshop was attended by a number of officials from both the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the General Tax Authority, in addition to a group of taxpayers. Ahmed Al-Yaqoub, representative of the Authority, delivered a presentation outlining the practical steps involved in filing a tax return, and reviewed the technical and procedural requirements necessary to ensure accuracy and efficiency in the process.

The workshop covered several key topics, including definitions of tax return concepts, due taxes, types of tax returns, as well as the conditions for submitting the return and paying income tax. It also addressed common challenges taxpayers may face and discussed effective solutions for overcoming them.

The session concluded with an open discussion, during which participants had the opportunity to raise questions and share feedback. This interactive dialogue helped foster a deeper understanding of the approved tax procedures.

This workshop is part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the General Tax Authority to enhance tax awareness and streamline processes for taxpayers, contributing to the creation of a supportive tax environment that fosters business growth, attracts investment, and strengthens the sustainability and competitiveness of the national economy.