Qatar's Tech Market Spurs GDP Growth As Workplace Rankings Attract Global Talent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's technology sector is undergoing rapid transformation, fuelled by major investments in digital infrastructure and innovation, as the government targets a digitally-driven economy that makes a substantial contribution to GDP by decade-end, said an official.

“Establishing a robust tech ecosystem could potentially increase GDP growth by about 1 to 2 percent annually, aligning with the nation's Vision 2030 goals,” Jules Youssef, Managing Director for Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, Great Place to Work Middle East, told The Peninsula.

The global research and analytical firm recently released its top 35 Best Workplaces in Technology and the 20 Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising, and Marketing across the GCC. He said,“In a remarkable achievement, several companies in Qatar have emerged as winners on the prestigious Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising and Marketing and Technology lists, showcasing their commitment to fostering a strong workplace culture that emphasises innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being.”

Jules Youssef, Managing Director for Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, Great Place to Work Middle East

As per the rankings, Qatar's MagniPro Technology Services secured the 17th position among top tech firms, whereas UM Qatar was ranked 12th in the Media, Advertising, and Marketing in the region.

Youssef said,“Ranking the Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising, Marketing, and Technology can enhance Qatar's attractiveness to talent and businesses, which can lead to increased creativity and productivity.”



Citizens urged to apply for e-visa before Iraq travel

Hamad International Airport ranks high in international passengers, air cargo

Earthna charts a sustainable path for hot and arid regions

Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty Vegetable markets, Mahaseel sold over 37,000 tonnes of local vegetables in 2024

Read Also

He noted that the expansion of highly rated companies or their ability to attract new businesses could provide a significant boost to the broader economy, contributing to a more diversified and resilient economic landscape.

With intense competition among numerous organisations seeking recognition, these accolades carry even greater weight.

Youssef stressed that the honoured workplaces stand out by fostering professional growth, inclusivity, and a culture of creativity and engagement, setting a high standard for excellence across the industry.

Technology rankings often spotlight companies that cultivate a positive workplace culture, and this year's results reflect a clear upward trend. Compared to last year, employee satisfaction and engagement saw a notable 5 percent increase, signalling continued improvement across the sector.

“This growth reflects a broader trend in the industry, as organisations focus more on fostering a supportive work culture and enhancing employee experiences,” the market expert said. In recent years, Qatar's tech sector has experienced transformative growth, fuelled by the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and cloud-based solutions.

The official remarked that the innovations have greatly improved operational efficiency and spurred innovation, attracting top talent and positioning Qatar as an emerging hub for foreign investment in the digital economy.

