Claudia Sheinbaum Addresses “Very Good” Call with Trump
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday, describing the exchange as “very good” and noting that the two leaders addressed matters of security, narcotics trafficking, and commerce.
"We had a very good conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump," Sheinbaum stated on the US social media platform X.
She explained that the dialogue centered on safeguarding Mexico’s sovereignty while tackling drug trafficking, trade, and investment.
"Collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results," Sheinbaum added.
Neither the US government nor Trump immediately released a statement regarding the call.
The conversation followed remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Sunday about joint efforts to dismantle "Mexico’s violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons."
Relations between Washington and Mexico had worsened into a trade dispute last year after Trump imposed tariffs on imports from the neighboring country, claiming the measures were intended to address unlawful immigration, fentanyl smuggling, and trade disparities.
On Friday, Sheinbaum urged deeper collaboration with the US after Trump declared he would soon initiate strikes against cartels operating across the southern border.
