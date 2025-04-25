Egypt's Suez Canal Authority Modernises Fleet With Two Locally Produced Tugboats

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RED SEA, Egypt, Apr 25 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA), launched two domestically built tugboats, as part of its strategy to modernise its maritime fleet, using the latest global technologies.

SCA Chairman, Osama Rabie, announced, during Wednesday's launching ceremony that, the two tugs, built at the South Red Sea Shipyard in the Red Sea governorate, with a bollard pull of 90 tonnes each, will enable the SCA to keep pace with rapid developments in maritime transport and meet the waterway's operational needs.

The two tugboats are the first production of the Misr Factory of the South Red Sea Shipyard, and are the first two of ten tugboats the shipyard will build for the SCA, Rabie revealed.

Rabie emphasised, the SCA's ambitious plan to evolve into a multi-activity economic entity, and a key platform for diverse maritime and logistics services.

“A significant partnership with China has empowered the SCA to bolster its fleet, and enhance its shipbuilding capabilities,” Rabie said, at the launch.

He said that, the cooperation with China's Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd. was crucial in Egypt's decision to invest in domestic tugboat construction.

The partnership with China involved a contract for six 75-tonne bollard pull tugboats, with three built in China and the other three constructed at the Port Said Shipyard in Egypt, through collaboration with Chinese experts, according to Rabie.

“The construction of these three tugboats in Egypt was successfully completed last year, and all six vessels are now operational within the Suez Canal,” he said.

Building on the expertise gained from this collaboration, the SCA is now successfully constructing 90-tonne bollard pull tugboats in partnership with Egypt's South Red Sea Shipyard, he added.

“This signifies a major step forward in the SCA's ambition to become self-reliant in the manufacturing of its marine vessels,” the Egyptian official stated, highlighting a“political decision” for all marine vessels used in the Suez Canal to be manufactured by the SCA.

Rabie further noted that, the SCA owns three shipyards and six affiliated companies dedicated to manufacturing, maintenance, and repair.

“This strategic focus has already yielded significant results, with the SCA having manufactured 102 diverse naval vessels since 2019, including pilot boats, ferries, bridges, and tugs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mostafa El-Degishi, chairman of the South Red Sea Shipyard, described the launch of the two tugboats as a significant achievement, resulting from successful cooperation with the SCA.

He said that the two new tugs have identical dimensions: a length of 32 metres, a width of 13.5 metres, and a draft of six metres, and can achieve speeds of up to 12 knots.

El-Degishi also noted that, these tugs are eco-friendly vessels, equipped with key engines designed to minimise harmful carbon emissions.

He underscored the shipyard's commitment to delivering high-quality marine unit construction, and supporting the localisation of this vital industry in Egypt.– NNN-MENA