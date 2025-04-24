Think Together Welcomes Cobán López As Area Vice President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Area Vice President, López will be instrumental in advancing Think Together's five-year strategic plan, which aims to double its footprint and increase the reach of expanded learning programs across California while scaling its impact. His leadership will focus on cultivating strategic partnerships, enhancing staff development and retention, and collaborating with school districts and community leaders to address educational disparities and make a lasting positive change on entire communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cobán López to Think Together," said Randy Barth, Founder and CEO of Think Together. "His commitment to education and strong track record in program innovation make him a natural fit for this next phase of growth. Together, we're building the systems and partnerships needed to scale our impact and ensure that more students have access to the support they need to succeed in school and beyond."

López brings more than 20 years of experience in youth development and education leadership to Think Together. His deep-rooted passion for student enrichment stems from his own experiences, having benefited from dedicated mentors, teachers, and after-school programs throughout his academic journey.

Prior to joining Think Together, López served as the Director of Programs for the 49ers Foundation, leading its S.T.E.A.M. Education and Health and Wellness programs, which reached over 20,000 students annually across 14 Northern California counties. His previous leadership roles also include seven years at Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School, where he played a key role in enrollment, community relations, athletics, and school business operations.

"My personal and professional connection to youth development has guided much of my career, and Think Together's vision of ensuring all kids get a great education aligns closely with my own vision for improving access to quality education," said López. "This role presents an exciting opportunity to build on Think Together's success and develop programs that provide students with the resources and mentorship they need to reach their full potential."

Raised in the Bay Area, López attended Redwood City public schools and St. Francis High School in Mountain View before earning a bachelor's degree in public service and social change from San José State University and a Master of Business Administration from Notre Dame de Namur University.

For more information about Think Together and its expanded learning programs, visit thinktogether .

About Think Together

For over 25 years Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit .

SOURCE Think Together