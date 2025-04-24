MARNIE BYFORD SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Marnie Byford honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marnie Byford, Chief Operating Officer at Supreme Staffing was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Marnie Byford will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Marnie Byford as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Ms. Byford has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Supreme Staffing, where she oversees strategic planning, operations, and growth for the national staffing firm. Under her leadership, Supreme Staffing has consistently delivered quality talent solutions across various industries.Ms. Byford brings a wealth of experience in the staffing and recruiting sector, with a proven track record of driving results, improving processes, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Her background provides her with a unique perspective and expertise, particularly in the healthcare and education sectors. Passionate about building and developing high-performing teams, she is dedicated to providing practical training and coaching while fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration. Ms. Byford is deeply committed to advancing the mission and vision of Supreme Staffing, creating value for clients, candidates, and partners alike.Ms. Byford's areas of expertise include but are not limited to community outreach, public speaking, coaching and training, management, team building, recruiting, marketing, research, and public relations.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Byford earned her Bachelor's degree in Educational Psychology from Mississippi State University. She then went on to obtain her Master's degree in Healthcare Administration and Education from the University of Phoenix in 2010, further honing her expertise in both healthcare and education fields.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Byford has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, she was awarded World's Most Exceptional Women Leaders Making a Difference by World Leaders Magazine. She also received Most Influential Leader by Industry Era Magazine and Most Influential and Inspiring Women Executives in Staffing by Memphis Business Journal. Last year, she was named Top COO of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Marnie wears the hat of a devoted mother to four daughters and a proud granddaughter and Partner to Mark Johnson.She dedicates her time to ensuring her family's happiness and making the most of each day. Her love for the great outdoors, especially beaches, and nature, provides her with an avenue for relaxation and rejuvenation.Looking back, Marnie Byford attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. Ms. Byford states, " I am grateful to all that has trust and belief in me." When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.