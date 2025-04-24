Dubai Airport Train Service Temporarily Disrupted At Terminal 1

There was a disruption in the train service at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Thursday.

“Dubai Airports is currently managing guest movement between Terminal 1 and Concourse D via bus service due to a temporary disruption to the airport train,” DXB said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

“Our maintenance team is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our guests for their patience and understanding,” the DXB spokesperson added.

DXB did not say the cause of the airport train disruption. The DXB automated people mover is a driverless train system that operates in two segments within Terminal 3 and Concourse A & B, and between Terminal 1 and Concourse D.

DXB is one of the world's most connected airports, served by 106 international airlines across 272 destinations across 107 countries.

The airport received 92.3 million passengers in 2024, the highest annual traffic ever recorded in its history, surpassing the previous record of 89.1 million achieved in 2018.

“Crossing the 92 million mark is a monumental achievement for DXB and for Dubai. It reflects the relentless drive, collaboration, and passion of the DXB community - our people and partners - who work together to deliver seamless, world-class experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest,” Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said in the annual results.

Earlier this month, Airports Council International (ACI) data showed that Dubai International (DXB) retained its position as the world's busiest airport for international passengers for the 11th consecutive year.

“While milestones like this are worth celebrating, our focus remains firmly on the future. The development of Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International is already underway, bringing with it the opportunity not just to expand capacity, but to completely rethink airport design and reimagine the travel experience itself,” Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said earlier.