Challenge Butter Debuts Pre-Portioned Cubes For Clean, Quick, And Precise Cooking

DUBLIN, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenge, a leading U.S. farmer-owned butter brand, announced today the launch of Challenge Butter Cubes – a new, innovative cube-shaped butter format, designed for easy measuring and less-mess cooking. Each cube is individually wrapped and pre-portioned into four tablespoons, offering precision, convenience, and a cleaner prep experience for today's busy home cooks.

“Challenge has been in kitchens for over 100 years, and we've seen how cooking habits have changed,” said Priya Kumar, Vice President of Marketing.“Butter Cubes are our way of meeting today's cooks where they are-with a format that's intuitive, tidy, and ready to help get a great meal on the table, fast.”

Consumer research underscores the demand for this type of innovation. In a recent national survey* commissioned by the brand, 90% of respondents reported they do not cook dinner entirely from scratch, and more than half defined an easy meal as one that is ready in under 30 minutes. In addition, nearly 70% admitted they do not use exact measurements when cooking with butter – highlighting a clear need for more convenient and precise options.

Melissa Knific, a renowned recipe developer and cookbook author, and Challenge brand advocate, shared her excitement for the new product:“The cubes are an easy way to make a weeknight meal feel complete. They're perfect for finishing a quick pan sauce to round out a one-skillet dinner, dotting over a panko-topped casserole to add a golden-brown crunch, or tossing with pasta just before serving for velvety noodles.”

Beyond saving time, modern home cooks are also seeking more meaningful moments at the table. With two-thirds of survey respondents working full time, many cited quick cleanups and not needing a recipe as essential elements of a successful, quick meal.

Kumar added that while Challenge has long been a trusted household staple, the way families cook today has evolved.“Families are juggling more than ever, and mealtime can feel like just another task,” she said.“Challenge Butter Cubes are our way of lightening that load-offering convenience without compromise, so families can focus on what really matters: enjoying the meal together.”

Distribution for Challenge Butter Cubes is already off to a strong start, with key retail partners including, Walmart, Meijer, and Albertsons set to roll out the product soon with expanded availability through the summer and fall of 2025.

Challenge Butter Cubes are packaged in a 1lb box, containing eight individually wrapped 4 tablespoon cubes for effortless precision and convenience. Available in both salted and unsalted varieties, with a suggested retail price of $7.99. Find Challenge Cubes at a retailer near you at challengedairy.com/butter-cubes.

About Challenge Dairy Products:

Challenge Butter has a rich history of crafting delicious, high-quality dairy products. Since 1911, Challenge, a top butter brand nationwide, has been a mainstay in kitchens across America. Alongside a range of traditional butter sticks, Challenge offers a variety of products, including spreadable butter, whipped and flavored options, and more.

Challenge Butter is part of California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a recognized leader in the dairy industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Throughout its history, Challenge has been responsible for numerous industry firsts. Challenge works hand-in-hand with its network of more than 300 family-owned dairies, which are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices and ethical animal welfare.

Video: Challenge Cubes Commercial

Website: Challenge Dairy | The One with the Elk on It Instagram: Challenge Butter (@challengebutter)

Facebook: Challenge Butter

