Synchrony's Carecredit Offered At 100% Of Public Veterinary University Hospitals Nationwide, Expanding Access To Pet Care

"The availability of CareCredit across veterinary universities nationwide has had a significant impact on improving access to care and providing financial flexibility for pet parents," said Jonathan Wainberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pet, Synchrony. "With Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital now on board, CareCredit is available at 100% of public veterinary university hospitals nationwide. This reinforces our mission to making quality pet care accessible for pet parents and equipping veterinary professionals with the resources they need to treat patients."

The new collaboration with Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital is particularly impactful due to its position as home to one of the largest veterinary referral networks in the country, servicing a wide range of animal populations. This allows CareCredit to extend its availability to a new community because the ability to manage the cost of veterinary care is paramount.

"For years, we've recognized that pet owners value flexible financial options to help ensure their companions receive the care veterinarians recommend. Through this collaboration, we are proud to offer a solution that supports both optimal patient outcomes and financial peace of mind," said Dr. Stacy Eckman, Associate Dean for Hospital Operations & Chief Executive Officer at Texas A&M's Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. "This relationship will reinforce our commitment to delivering high-quality veterinary care while addressing financial barriers."

CareCredit's acceptance at Texas A&M provides pet parents with access to a variety of financing options, including shorter- and longer-term financing options, allowing them to choose the best fit for their budget. Pet parents can see if they prequalify for the CareCredit credit card in real time, with no impact to their credit score, and apply on any smart device at the provider location or apply over the phone. A credit decision is typically provided within a few seconds, and if approved, they can use their account to pay for their pet's care right away. This flexibility helps pet parents to provide the necessary care for their pets, from routine check-ups to emergency treatments.

For more than 35 years, CareCredit has been a valuable financing option for all types of veterinary services, treatments, and diagnostics at locations in the network, giving pet owners peace of mind that they are ready to care for their pets throughout their lifetime. In addition to acceptance at the nation's veterinary university hospitals, CareCredit is recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association and is a Preferred Partner for the American Veterinary Medical Association . CareCredit is currently offered in more than 26,000 veterinary practices across the U.S.

About Texas A&M University Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital

As Texas' only veterinary teaching hospital and Texas A&M University's largest educational laboratory, the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital is a model of excellence for veterinary healthcare and education – across Texas and beyond. Our more than 80 specialty faculty, 50 house officers, and talented support staff are committed to improving lives through exceptional veterinary education, patient care, service, and discovery. In addition to conducting research that addresses significant animal and human health problems and treating 28,000 patients a year, the VMTH serves as the capstone educational experience for the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences' 180 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students, who spend a full year working and learning in the hospital as part of their fourth-year clinical rotations. Through these activities, the VMBS is preparing veterinary graduates to meet the healthcare needs of the 21st century and beyond.

