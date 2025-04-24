Bitget Wallet Launches Major Upgrade To Market Tools And Alpha Interface

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has introduced a major upgrade to its market insight features, including advanced K-line charting, real-time token analytics, and dynamic trading overlays. The enhanced interface gives users a professional-grade monitoring experience from a simple, mobile-first wallet.

The new interface enables users to interact with candlestick (K-line) charts using familiar gestures - drag to view historical price movements, pinch to zoom for detail, and long-press to reveal a floating window with precise data points. Users can also choose to display or hide trade-specific overlays such as buy/sell points, average price, and position size, making it easier to monitor performance without clutter.

Each token's detail page now includes a dedicated "Trading Activity" section, surfacing key onchain metrics like address count changes, top 10 address volumes, largest trades, and major inflow/outflow events. A new "Daily Movers" section on the market homepage highlights tokens with unusual price or volume shifts, helping users quickly identify emerging trends. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet Alpha, previously known as MemeX, has been upgraded with a simplified layout, clearer gain multipliers, and improved stablecoin purchase options.

While feature-rich, the upgrade remains true to Bitget Wallet's broader design philosophy - the delivery of powerful tools through an interface that feels intuitive and easy to navigate. "Great design is about making powerful tools simple," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "This upgrade delivers the depth that active users expect, while staying true to our vision of a wallet that anyone can use."

The upgraded features are now available for all Bitget Wallet users on iOS and Android, with further usability improvements set to roll out in the coming months. For more details, please visit Bitget Wallet's official X .

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

