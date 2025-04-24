Quino Energy And Long Hill Energy Partners Awarded $10M In California Energy Commission Grant Funding To Demonstrate An 8 Mwh Organic Flow Battery System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding will support the first commercial deployment of Quino's proprietary flow battery technology at a California regional health center, where it will provide critical emergency backup power and reduce the hospital's annual electricity costs by 33%

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quino Energy , a company developing water-based flow batteries, and Long Hill Energy Partners , a California-based clean energy developer, have been awarded $10M in grant funding through the California Energy Commission (CEC) Energy Research and Development Division's Electric Program Investment Charge Program (EPIC). The funding will support a proposed 8 MWh flow battery energy storage project at the High Desert Regional Health Center (HDRHC) in Lancaster, CA.

This project will be the first U.S. commercial deployment of Quino Energy's proprietary organic flow battery technology and will demonstrate its viability in large-scale, long-duration storage in an application serving critical infrastructure. It falls within Project Group 2, which focuses on funding multiple use-case demonstrations for energy storage value stacking.

Quino Energy and Long Hill Energy Partners will jointly develop this proposed project, with Quino leading technology development, integration, and testing and Long Hill serving as lead for project development, permitting and program management and reporting. The demonstration will be conducted in partnership with Los Angeles County, where the site is located, and the Clean Coalition Group, a community-based non-profit specializing in the development and testing of clean energy microgrids.

Once operational, Quino Energy's organic flow battery is expected to provide critical energy resiliency and back-up power capacity for up to 100% of HDRHC's energy demand during peak and off-peak hours while maximizing safety due to the system's completely non-flammable nature. Additionally, Quino's flow battery will enable the HDRHC to save over $10 million in electricity costs over the flow battery's estimated 20-year operating life. Further, the installation of an on-site flow battery will allow Los Angeles County to expand an existing solar carport installed at this site, dramatically increasing the percentage of clean and renewable solar power generated and consumed by the HDRHC and further reducing electricity costs.

“Quino Energy is grateful to the CEC for its support to demonstrate the potential of scalable, reliable organic flow batteries in our home state of California,” said Eugene Beh, CEO of Quino Energy.“Our technology started as an invention at a lab at Harvard and has rapidly grown in scale by leveraging mature flow battery systems that have been proven over decades with vanadium electrolyte. Our low-cost, non-flammable, and Made in USA organic electrolyte in place of vanadium will allow flow batteries to dramatically come down in cost to be a serious alternative to lithium-ion batteries. We are very excited to work with Long Hill Energy Partners, Los Angeles County, the High Desert Regional Health Center, and the Clean Coalition to showcase our technology in a real-world setting.”

“Long Hill is excited to partner with the CEC to scale-up and demonstrate Quino Energy's innovative flow battery solution for LA County's High Desert Regional Health Center,” said Ed Chiao, Managing Director of Long Hill Energy Partners.“The Clean Coalition Group, a Southern California-based non-profit energy consultancy, will lead community engagement and provide expertise in Microgrid design and implementation. Once installed, the flow battery will provide critical energy resiliency and is also projected to save up to $10 million in energy costs for LA County's hospital.”

“We are very pleased that Quino Energy and Long Hill Energy Partners have been awarded $10 million by the CEC,” added Masahiro Sameshima, General Partner at ANRI, a venture capital firm based in Tokyo and one of Quino Energy's investors.“We believe this recognition reflects the high evaluation of their innovative flow battery technology and its great potential. We look forward to seeing them accelerate their R&D with this funding and contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.”

Project permitting is anticipated to begin in Q3 2025; the project is expected to break ground in the Fall of 2026, with the flow battery system coming online in early 2027.

Quino Energy has previously received funding through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) to support the development of its flow battery material production line as well as to demonstrate their innovative aqueous organic quinone redox flow battery (QRFB) technology in carbon steel tanks .

About Quino Energy

Formed in 2021, Quino Energy is a start-up company that is developing water-based flow batteries that store electrical energy in organic molecules called quinones, for commercial and grid applications. These batteries are predicted to enjoy a unique combination of low capital cost, true fire safety, rapid scalability, and local manufacturability. This is made possible by a number of technological breakthroughs, some of which were first discovered at Harvard University and later licensed by Quino Energy. Please visit quinoenergy.com for more details on the team and the technology.

About Long Hill Energy Partners

Long Hill Energy Partners is an energy development company which specializes in supporting the scale-up and commercialization of emerging clean energy technologies. Long Hill partners with innovative venture-stage companies to develop and demonstrate their technology at scale, proving out economic returns for real-world applications.

Media inquiries:

...