Mayor of Philippine Town Dies During Election Rally
(MENAFN) Unidentified assailants shot and killed Joel Ruma, the mayor of Cagayan, a town and province in the Philippines, during an election rally, based on a report from a state news agency on Thursday.
Ruma was fatally shot at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday (0130 Thursday GMT) while attending a campaign rally in the village of Iluru.
Despite being quickly transported to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.
The attack also injured a civilian, sending a wave of shock throughout the local community and prompting an immediate investigation by the police.
Cagayan, a densely populated city in Northern Mindanao, is home to over 700,000 residents.
Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators of the shooting but have initiated a manhunt.
“We strongly condemn this act of violence, especially at this time when we are preparing to ensure a peaceful 2025 elections.
We will not stop until we give justice to the victims,” said Brig. Gen. Antonio Marallag Jr., a police officer, in a statement.
Filipinos are set to vote in the midterm elections on May 12, where they will elect 12 senators, new members of the House of Representatives, as well as local officials.
