Live Free To Bring Holistic Addiction Recovery To NH

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Live Free Recovery, a well-respected addiction treatment center, proudly announces its new residential detox and outpatient rehab center in Manchester that is coming soon. This top-class facility strives to help individuals achieve sustained healing. Through a structured, tailored recovery journey, each client can map new paths for sobriety.With this novel location and personalized care, clients can expect comprehensive treatment for any substance use disorder, including co-occurring conditions. The levels of care include:Medical Detox: Safe recovery with medical staff watching over clients. This established a steady baseline for optimal healing in later treatment.Residential Rehab: Intensive support on-site for 28 days with shared and private rooms, full handicap accessibility, and a gym available.Outpatient Rehab: Ongoing support to maintain sobriety.A Holistic Approach to Lasting RecoveryAt Live Free Recovery, treatment goes beyond just detoxification. Ongoing care offers structured daily routines that include:Evidence-based therapies, like CBT and DBTIndividual therapyGroup counselingLife skills trainingWellness activitiesPeer support groupsThe continuum of care includes specialized programs with nuanced treatment approaches. These programs include:Young Adult ProgramGender-Specific ProgramsProfessionals ProgramWith a team of licensed addiction experts available, each individual's treatment meets their needs. By focusing on the mind, body, and spirit, the center helps patients keep up long-term wellness.Serving the Manchester CommunityThe new Manchester facility expands access to critical addiction treatment services in a region deeply affected by the opioid crisis and substance use disorders. Live Free Recovery works alongside local healthcare providers and community organizations for better support.For more information about Live Free Recovery's new Manchester location and sober homes or to seek treatment, visit their website or call 855-229-4333.About Live Free Recovery ServicesLive Free Recovery provides comprehensive addiction treatment programs across New Hampshire. These programs include detox, inpatient, sober living support, and outpatient. With a focus on holistic healing and evidence-based care, Live Free Recovery empowers individuals to build fulfilling, substance-free lives.

...

