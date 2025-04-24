Owaisi Urges PM To Invite All Parties To All-Party Meeting On Pahalgam

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite all the parties, including those having one MP, to the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Owaisi said that since this is a national issue, everyone must be heard.

The Lok Sabha member posed on X on Thursday that he spoke to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday night regarding the Pahalgam all-party meeting.

“He said they're thinking of inviting only parties with“5 or 10 MPs.” When I asked why not parties with fewer MPs, he said that the meeting would get“too long”. When I asked“What about us, the smaller parties?” He joked that my voice is anyway too loud,” posted Owaisi.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president stated that this is not a BJP's or another party's internal meeting, it is an all-party meeting to send a strong and united message against terrorism and those countries that harbour terrorists.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he couldn't spend an extra hour to hear the concerns of all parties.“Your own party does not have a majority. Whether it is a party with 1 MP or a 100, they were both elected by Indians and deserve to be heard on such an important matter. This is not a political issue, it is a national issue. Everyone must be heard,” said Owaisi, urging the Prime Minister to make this a real all-party meeting.

Every party with an MP in Parliament must be invited, added Owaisi, the lone MP of AIMIM.

Owaisi on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam. He stated that terrorists killed innocent people after asking about their religion and hoped that the government would teach a lesson to these terrorists.

“This is tragic. This massacre. We are standing in solidarity with the affected families and pray for an early recovery of those injured,” he said.

Owaisi said the terror attack was a result of an intelligence failure. He demanded that the Narendra Modi government recheck its deterrence policy.

The MP said this incident was more condemnable than Uri and Pulwama as terrorists, who have come from the neighbouring country, targeted civilians.

The AIMIM chief said the terror attack was carried out to damage the tourism industry. He said the terrorists who came from Pakistan to spread terror picked up an area which is not even connected by road.