Kremlin cautions NATO of reaction to Finland build-up
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has cautioned NATO against increasing its military infrastructure in Finland, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that Russia will respond in any way its military deems necessary. Although Moscow says it had no prior issues with Finland or Sweden joining NATO, it views the gradual NATO build-up in the region as a security concern.
Finland became a NATO member in April 2023, ending its long-standing neutrality in response to the Ukraine conflict, and Sweden joined in 2024. Despite this, Russia maintains that their membership does not represent an existential threat, unlike Ukraine’s potential NATO membership. However, Peskov emphasized that Russia is closely monitoring NATO activity on Finnish territory and will take security measures accordingly.
Speaking to France’s Le Point, Peskov clarified that Russia does not intend to attack Finland or Sweden, adding that, unlike Ukraine, these countries are not actively engaging Russian forces. He contrasted the situation with that in Donbass, where, he said, hostilities against Russians have persisted since 2014.
NATO, in a recent policy update, highlighted its ongoing integration of Finland and Sweden into its military structure, including a growing presence in Finland and Sweden's new role leading NATO’s forward presence there. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also pointed to increased collaboration in the Arctic, signaling the bloc’s strategic interest in the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed these developments at the International Arctic Forum, expressing concern over NATO’s increasing military focus in the far north. He assured that Russia is responding by boosting its military capabilities and upgrading infrastructure to safeguard its interests.
