US Treasury Sec.: Economic Partnership Deal With Ukraine Important
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 24 (KUNA) -- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has underlined importance of signing an economic partnership agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible.
Bessent made the remarks during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko in Washington D.C. late Wednesday, during which he reaffirmed the US support to Ukraine's sovereignty, the department said in a statement.
Bessent also said the US was dedicated to secure a lasting and durable peace for the people of Ukraine and Russia.
He highlighted the benefits of the economic partnership between the American and Ukrainian people, and noted that the highly productive technical talks remain ongoing between the two sides.
Bessent emphasized the need to conclude technical talks and sign the economic partnership between the US and Ukraine as soon as possible.
Ukraine and the US signed a memorandum of understanding last week to express willingness to conclude an economic partnership agreement. (end)
