Russians Drop Three Aerial Bombs On Village In Donetsk Region, Civilian Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Wednesday, April 23, Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on Chernihivka, a village in the Dobropillia community of Donetsk region, injuring one person and damaging seven houses.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Filashkin added that earlier on April 23, Russians dropped aerial bombs on Sloviansk, killing a 74-year-old man and injuring a 72-year-old woman. The attack damaged 17 private houses in the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 23, at 10 a.m., the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire, with FABs bombs being dropped. One person was killed and another was injured.