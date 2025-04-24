Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Drop Three Aerial Bombs On Village In Donetsk Region, Civilian Injured

2025-04-24 12:07:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, April 23, Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on Chernihivka, a village in the Dobropillia community of Donetsk region, injuring one person and damaging seven houses.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Filashkin added that earlier on April 23, Russians dropped aerial bombs on Sloviansk, killing a 74-year-old man and injuring a 72-year-old woman. The attack damaged 17 private houses in the city.

Read also: Drone strike in Marhanets : Injury toll rises to 49, nine killed

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 23, at 10 a.m., the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire, with FABs bombs being dropped. One person was killed and another was injured.

