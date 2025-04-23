SIGMA Reports EBITDA Of US $220 Million In 1Q25, On Track To Reach Full-Year Guidance Of US $1 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, N.L. Mexico, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALFAA) ("ALFA") announced today its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025 ("1Q25"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). 1Q25 HIGHLIGHTS

Alfa|SIGMA . Alfa|SIGMA completed its transformation following the earlier-than-expected distribution of Controladora Alpek shares to ALFA Shareholders . S&P upgraded Alfa|SIGMA credit ratings to 'BBB', citing improved leverage and a simplified business structure resulting from the Alpek spin-off . Shareholders approved a reconfiguration of the Board of Directors and declared a cash dividend totaling US $83 million . Rebranding efforts are underway, including preparations to change the corporate name of ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V to Sigma-related name, aligned with the new post-transformation identity SIGMA . 1Q25 results are on track to meet full-year Guidance . Second-highest first quarter Revenue and EBITDA . Resilient Volume amid revenue management to offset higher costs and foreign exchange rate fluctuations . S&P upgraded Sigma credit ratings to 'BBB' reflecting the agency's expectation of steady operating and financial performance. Mexico . Record first quarter Volume . Second-highest first quarter Revenue and EBITDA Europe . Volume down 3% as impact from Torrente plant flooding was partially mitigated through operational adjustments . 1Q25 EBITDA down 42% mainly due to the Torrente plant flooding. Pro-forma EBITDA was flat year-on-year and increased 3% in local currency. . Sigma expects insurance reimbursements, before year-end, for all damages and business interruption caused by flash floods in Spain United States . Second-highest first quarter Volume, Revenue and EBITDA Latam . Record first quarter Volume and Revenue, as well as second-highest 1Q EBITDA

Message from ALFA's Chairman & CEO

"The start of the year has been transcendental as the corporate transformation of Alfa|SIGMA is now complete. Following careful planning and methodical execution, our team successfully delivered on the strategic goal to separate all business units and enable a more targeted recognition of market value.

Alpek was the last company to be transferred directly to each ALFA Shareholder. We are pleased that the process leading to the first day of trading of Controladora Alpek on April 7, 2025, advanced faster than expected.

In turn, Alfa|SIGMA has effectively become a dedicated, global branded food business with the purpose of providing consumers "Delicious Food for a Better Life".

The positive response from financial market participants has been encouraging. The historic valuation gap against global food peers has narrowed, following a trend we expect to continue as the recognition of Alfa|SIGMA in the consumer sector advances.

Credit ratings also improved as a result of our profound transformation. Most recently, S&P raised Alfa|SIGMA's rating to 'BBB', up from 'BBB-', highlighting the Company's improved leverage post spin-off and simplified business structure.

On March 25, 2025, Alfa|SIGMA held its Annual Shareholders' meeting. In addition to declaring a cash dividend totaling $83 million, Shareholders approved a reconfiguration of the Board of Directors to enhance alignment with post-transformation business needs focusing in the consumer sector. The new Alfa|SIGMA Board combines members who served on ALFA's Board and Sigma's Advisory Board.

Next, we are moving forward to rebrand Alfa|SIGMA. Among other considerations, this involves calling an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to propose changing the name of ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. for a Sigma-related name which more accurately reflects our new identity. We expect to complete this process before year-end.

In addition to the exciting developments on the transformational front, Sigma's financial results are on track to reach full-year Guidance supported by resilient volume and solid currency-neutral performance in the first quarter.

Alfa|SIGMA offers a unique combination of transformation upside and food industry stability that is especially valuable under the current economic climate."

Best regards,

Álvaro Fernández

Important notes on changes to Alfa|SIGMA's

Consolidated Financial Statements

Controladora Alpek

ALFA's shareholders approved to spin-off ALFA's share ownership of Alpek into a new, listed entity called "Controladora Alpek" on October 24, 2024. In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Alpek meets the definition of a "Discontinued Operation" for purposes of ALFA's Consolidated Financial Statements. "Discontinued Operations" are the net results of an entity that is either being held for disposal or which has already been disposed of.

The changes in ALFA's Consolidated Financial Statements are as follows:



The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position presents Alpek's assets as "Current Assets from Discontinued Operations" and its liabilities as "Current Liabilities from Discontinued Operations" beginning in 3Q24. Prior periods are not restated. The Consolidated Statement of Income presents Alpek's net revenues and expenses as a single line item "Profit (loss) from Discontinued Operations" as follows:







1Q25: accumulated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2025



4Q24: accumulated figures for the three months ended December 31, 2024



1Q24: accumulated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2024



2025: accumulated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024: accumulated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2024



The Change in Net Debt presents Alpek's net inflows and outflows as a single line item "Decrease (Increase) in Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" as follows:





1Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek



4Q24: no figures presented related to Alpek

1Q24: accumulated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2024

The Change in Net Debt also presents Alpek's Net Debt balance as "Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" at the close of 3Q24. Prior periods are not restated and following periods do not present Alpek's Net Debt balance.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLION)









(%) 1Q25 vs.

1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 4Q24 1Q24 Volume SIGMA (kTons) 446 454 449 (2) (1) Mexico 245 247 243 (1) 1 Europe 89 95 91 (6) (3) United States 85 82 88 3 (3) Latam 27 29 26 (7) 3 Revenue Alfa|SIGMA 2,091 2,197 2,204 (5) (5) SIGMA 2,064 2,166 2,170 (5) (5) Mexico 1,008 1,027 1,078 (2) (6) Europe 508 585 546 (13) (7) United States 396 388 398 2 0 Latam 153 165 149 (7) 3 EBITDA Alfa|SIGMA 1 271 177 254 53 7 SIGMA 220 222 264 (1) (17) Mexico 146 123 176 19 (17) Europe 8 40 14 (80) (43) United States 53 43 59 22 (10) Latam 13 16 16 (18) (17) Comparable EBITDA Alfa|SIGMA 2 220 211 257 4 (14) SIGMA 220 214 264 3 (17)











Majority Net Income Alfa|SIGMA 3 178 (311) 60 157 197 SIGMA 66 12 68















CAPEX & Acquisitions Alfa|SIGMA 4 47 121 41 (61) 15 SIGMA 47 124 38 (62) 24











Net Debt Alfa|SIGMA 5 2,596 2,471 5,094 5 (49) SIGMA 1,975 1,821 2,084 (8) 5











Net Debt/EBITDA Alfa|SIGMA 6 2.6 2.5 3.5



SIGMA 2.0 1.7 2.2















Interest Coverage Alfa|SIGMA 7 3.3 3.3 3.7



SIGMA 4.6 5.0 5.9







1 EBITDA = Operating Income + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets. 2 Comparable EBITDA = Operating Income + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets + extraordinary items. 3 Majority Net Income includes Majority Net Income from Discontinued Operations (Alpek). 4 Excludes divestments and Discontinued Operations (Alpek). 5 Net Debt adjusted for Discontinued Operations (excluding Alpek) at the beginning of 3Q24; previous periods unchanged. 6 Times. LTM= Last 12 months. Ratio calculated with Discontinued Operations for all periods. 7 Times. LTM= Last 12 months. Interest Coverage= EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses with Discontinued Operations for all periods.

About Alfa|SIGMA

Alfa|SIGMA has simplified its corporate structure to concentrate on Sigma, a leading multinational food company that focuses on the production, marketing, and distribution of quality foods through recognized brands in Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latin America. In 2024, Alfa|SIGMA reported revenues of Ps. 163,242 million (US $8.9 billion), and EBITDA of Ps. 17,665 million (US $976 million). Alfa|SIGMA's shares are quoted on the Mexican Stock Exchange and on Latibex, the market for Latin American shares of the Madrid Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking information based on numerous variables, expectations and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. They involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and financial market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. Accordingly, future results are likely to vary from those set forth in this document. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is made as of the date of this document, based on information available to us as of such date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking information. Copyright© 2025 ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. All rights reserved.

