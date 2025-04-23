Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Introduces Dedicated Cancer Survivorship Clinic To Empower And Support Patients In Life After Cancer Treatment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Empowering cancer survivors with bespoke, multidisciplinary care plans beyond their treatment journey

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, has today announced the launch of its Survivorship Clinic, a dedicated service to support cancer survivors as they navigate the complexities of life post-treatment.

The Survivorship Clinic marks a significant step forward in post-cancer care, addressing the holistic needs of patients by providing a supportive environment for recovery and rehabilitation. At the heart of the clinic is a commitment to a multidisciplinary approach, bringing together a team of experts including oncologists, internists, dietitians, physiotherapists, and psychologists.

Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, chief medical officer at SSMC, said:“The opening of our Survivorship Clinic represents a key milestone in the expansion of our specialised oncology and clinical care services. It signifies our deep commitment to supporting patients beyond treatment and adds a meaningful new dimension to our comprehensive cancer care services. This also underscores our commitment to providing increasingly focused and personalised care for our patients. The clinic represents the pinnacle of multidisciplinary collaboration, ensuring that cancer survivors receive the highest standard of care, empowering them to thrive throughout their post-treatment journey.”

What truly sets the clinic apart is its dedication to a holistic, integrated patient journey, allowing patients to see multiple specialists in a single day. This approach streamlines care and fosters a cohesive healing process. Specialists meticulously address specialised dietary needs for optimal recovery, conduct future cancer risk assessments, provide age-appropriate cancer screenings, and in-depth psychological evaluation and interventions, as well as manage long-term chemotherapy side effects and cancer prevention in general.

Commenting on the new clinic, Dr. Aydah Al Awadhi, chair of the Haematology and Oncology Division and consultant medical oncologist, said:“With cancer survival rates continuing to rise, the need for dedicated survivorship care has never been greater. Studies have identified important benefits of cancer survivorship programmes, including improved physical, emotional, and social well-being, better management of late and long-term treatment effects, enhanced coordination of care, and increased adherence to health maintenance. Our Survivorship Clinic will offer a complete evaluation, extending far beyond routine oncology visits, which ensures a truly integrated and personalised approach for each patient.”

Acknowledging the deeply personal nature of each survivor's journey, SSMC is committed to delivering truly individualised care, tailored to meet the unique needs of every patient. Staying true to its mission, SSMC will endeavour to elevate the standard of cancer care, exceeding patient expectations at every turn.

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

