J & K Bank Holds Condolence Meet, Condemns Tourist Killings In Pahalgam

Led by MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee and Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, all General Managers, Deputy General Managers, and staff posted at the Bank's Corporate Headquarters today gathered in the CHQ lawns for the condolence meet. The staff observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the victims of the tragic incident. The gathering also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and reaffirmed their collective hope for peace and harmony, which lie at the heart of beauty and spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing the pain and sympathies with the bereaved families, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“The brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians is an inhuman and condemnable act that has not only devastated families but shaken the entire nation.”

“Let us pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families. Our thoughts are also with those injured - we wish them a swift and complete recovery. And as a society, we must continue to pray for a future free of terrorism and violence,” he added.

