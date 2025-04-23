J & K Bank Holds Condolence Meet, Condemns Tourist Killings In Pahalgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Bank today strongly condemned the heinous cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists at Baisaran near Pahalgam.
Led by MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee and Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, all General Managers, Deputy General Managers, and staff posted at the Bank's Corporate Headquarters today gathered in the CHQ lawns for the condolence meet. The staff observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the victims of the tragic incident. The gathering also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and reaffirmed their collective hope for peace and harmony, which lie at the heart of beauty and spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.
Expressing the pain and sympathies with the bereaved families, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“The brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians is an inhuman and condemnable act that has not only devastated families but shaken the entire nation.”
“Let us pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families. Our thoughts are also with those injured - we wish them a swift and complete recovery. And as a society, we must continue to pray for a future free of terrorism and violence,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Kashmir Unites In Grief Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
'Heartbreaking Exodus': Fear Drives Tourist Rush Out of Kashmir
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23042025000215011059ID1109465050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment