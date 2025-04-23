'He Took A Bullet For Tourists': Pony Wala Killed In Pahalgam Laid To Rest

Adil, the sole breadwinner of his family, had left home on Tuesday morning for work in the popular tourist destination, never to return. According to his father, Syed Haider Shah, the family lost contact with him after 3 p.m., and hours later, they received the devastating confirmation of his death.

“This was not just a death, it was a loss of a lifeline,” his mother said, overcome with grief.“Who will look after us now?”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who attended the funeral alongside other political leaders, hailed Adil's bravery.“He tried to save innocent lives. He tried to stop the terrorists. That's why he was targeted,” the CM said, promising support to the bereaved family.

“We must take care of Adil's family. I want to assure everyone that we stand with them during this difficult time, and we will do everything possible to support them.”

Locals described Adil as a kind-hearted youth who always helped tourists.“His loss has shaken us all,” a neighbor said.

As candles flickered and slogans against terrorism echoed, Adil Shah was buried not just as a victim-but as a symbol of Kashmir's courage, compassion, and resilience.

