Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'He Took A Bullet For Tourists': Pony Wala Killed In Pahalgam Laid To Rest

'He Took A Bullet For Tourists': Pony Wala Killed In Pahalgam Laid To Rest


2025-04-23 03:15:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the quiet lanes of Hapatnard, Anantnag, thousands gathered on Wednesday to bid farewell to 26-year-old Adil Shah, a local pony wala who was killed during the Pahalgam terror attack while reportedly trying to shield tourists from harm.

Adil, the sole breadwinner of his family, had left home on Tuesday morning for work in the popular tourist destination, never to return. According to his father, Syed Haider Shah, the family lost contact with him after 3 p.m., and hours later, they received the devastating confirmation of his death.

“This was not just a death, it was a loss of a lifeline,” his mother said, overcome with grief.“Who will look after us now?”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who attended the funeral alongside other political leaders, hailed Adil's bravery.“He tried to save innocent lives. He tried to stop the terrorists. That's why he was targeted,” the CM said, promising support to the bereaved family.

“We must take care of Adil's family. I want to assure everyone that we stand with them during this difficult time, and we will do everything possible to support them.”

Read Also Kashmir Unites In Grief Against Pahalgam Terror Attack 'Heartbreaking Exodus': Fear Drives Tourist Rush Out of Kashmir

Locals described Adil as a kind-hearted youth who always helped tourists.“His loss has shaken us all,” a neighbor said.

As candles flickered and slogans against terrorism echoed, Adil Shah was buried not just as a victim-but as a symbol of Kashmir's courage, compassion, and resilience.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN23042025000215011059ID1109465049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search