Tickets Now Available For 2025 Chicago XR Summit: Discover The Future Of Immersive Technology In Chicago

Chicago XR Summit - June 4, 2025

Chicago XR Summit 2025 - June 4 at Illinois Tech - VR Beat Saber Competition sponsored by Pulse Studios

The Midwest's premier showcase of virtual, mixed, and augmented reality technology takes place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Illinois Tech.

- Matthew WrenCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets are now available for the 2025 Chicago XR Summit, the Midwest's premier showcase of virtual, mixed, and augmented reality technology. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Illinois Institute of Technology – University Technology Park, bringing together innovators, business leaders, and future-shaping creators to explore the powerful real-world impact of spatial computing and immersive technologies.This year's Summit will feature hands-on exhibitions, enterprise case studies, and immersive experiences from some of the leading names in the XR industry. VIP Preview tickets - available from sponsors, community partners and premium exhibitors offer exclusive early access to the event from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. General Admission opens at 4:00 PM for the full public showcase until 8:00 PM. Tickets are available now for FREE via Eventbrite .“Chicago XR Summit is about more than just demonstrations, it's about raising awareness and beginning a conversation around how immersive tech can solve real-world challenges for our region's businesses, institutions, and communities,” said Matthw Wren, founder of VRAR Chicago who is producing the Summit.“Chicago is the 3rd largest metropolitan economy in the United States, but makes up only around 1% of attendees and speakers at large immersive technology industry conferences. We're bringing together creators, technologists, and decision-makers to help unlock the billions in savings and revenue XR can deliver across industries in Chicago, Illinois, and the surrounding region.”Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with cutting-edge demonstrations from premium exhibitors including:- Pulse Studio, presenting XR solutions for conventions and corporate events, and also sponsoring the fan-favorite Beat Saber VR Competition- Mimbus, a leader in immersive training technologies- Patched Reality, experts in VR and AR development- Sony, showcasing their latest XR hardware innovations...and many more, see for more detailsChicago XR Summit 2025 is proudly supported by a coalition of forward-thinking community partners, including:XR AssociationChicago Fire FCIllinois Chamber of CommerceManageXR & SHIDiscovery Partners InstituteXR Women GlobalMxDIllinois Institute of TechnologyAWE (Augmented World Expo)World Business ChicagoIllinois Department of Commerce and Economic OpportunityAugmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)2112 Creative Industries IncubatorP33 ChicagoChicago InnovationFrontier Mission NetworkTeamWorking by TechNexus1871Event sponsors Pulse Studios and XR Association, along with these organizations, share a commitment to expanding Chicago's leadership in immersive innovation and next-generation workforce development.About Chicago XR Summit:The Chicago XR Summit brings together enterprise leaders, innovators, and creators in the immersive technology space. With a focus on real-world impact and practical adoption, the Summit serves as a catalyst for XR innovation in business, education, and public service across the Midwest. A part of the free, monthly, education focused The Next Evolution, NFP event series, the Chicago XR Summit is free to attend and produced by VRAR Chicago.Learn more and connect regarding sponsorship and exhibition opportunities at:Date: June 4, 2025, 2pm-4pm VIP Preview | 4pm-8pm General AdmissionLocation: Illinois Tech – University Technology Park, Chicago, ILTickets: Available Through Eventbrite

