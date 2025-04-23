Realme 14 Pro: The World's First Cold-Sensitive Color-Changing Design And The Fastest Chipset Make It The Best Unbreakable Phone

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, today officially launched the highly anticipated realme 14 Pro in Saudi Arabia. As the inaugural device of the newly revitalized realme Number Series , the 14 Pro sets a bold new standard for mid-range smartphones by delivering flagship level Design with Best-in-Class Drop, Heat, and Water Resistance, Fastest Chipset, and Massive Battery -all at an accessible price point. With the debut of the world's first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphone and world's first triple flash camera , realme continues its mission to bring cutting-edge innovation to a wider audience.

So Unique: The World's First Cold-Sensitive Color-Changing Smartphone

realme introduces the world's first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphone with the 14 Pro, featuring a stunning Pearl White variant co-designed with Nordic studio Valeur Designers. Inspired by oceanic elegance, its back panel-crafted through a 30-step process with real seashell powder-shifts from pearl white to ocean blue below 16°C using advanced thermochromic pigments. Each device is uniquely textured, making every phone one-of-a-kind. For a refined alternative, the Suede Grey edition offers a premium vegan suede finish, blending fashion with sustainability.

So unbreakable: Built for Daily Life and Adventure

The realme 14 Pro is built for the bold - delivering military-grade drop resistance that withstands rigorous tests, including 2-meter drops, backed by a 200% enhancement in overall reliability. Whether it's accidental falls or rough daily use, this device is engineered to endure. Adding to its toughness is best-in-class IP69 water and dust resistance, capable of surviving submersion in 2-meter-deep water for up to 72 hours, resisting hot water up to 85°C, and supporting underwater shooting. With unmatched durability and dual-layer protection, the realme 14 Pro sets a new benchmark for rugged performance in its segment.

So Fastest Chipset: Built for High speed and Smooth Gaming Experience

The realme 14 Pro delivers a leap in mid-range smartphone performance, purpose-built to elevate work, play, and everything in between. At its core is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset , a cutting-edge 4nm processor engineered for exceptional power efficiency and fluid responsiveness. With an AnTuTu score exceeding 750,000 , the 14 Pro handles gaming, content creation, and multitasking with ease.

Paired with up to 12GB RAM + 14GB Dynamic RAM and 256GB of internal storage , users can enjoy seamless app switching, faster load times, and plenty of space for media, files, and games. Under the hood, the 14 Pro features a 6,000mm2 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System -the largest in its segment-ensuring the device stays cool even during the most demanding gaming sessions.

For gamers, the 14 Pro offers a 120FPS experience in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and smooth 90FPS gameplay in PUBG, Freefire and CODM. The built-in GT Boost Engine further enhances performance with AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control , delivering ultra-responsive gameplay and a competitive edge.

Powering all this performance is the robust 6,000mAh Titan Graphite Battery , offering up to 10 hours of continuous gaming and 25 hours of video playback on a single charge. Thanks to realme's Flex Pack battery technology , energy consumption is optimized for longer endurance, while 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging and Bypass Charging Technology keep the device cool and efficient even during extended sessions.

Whether you're conquering virtual arenas, creating content on the go, or exploring the outdoors, the realme 14 Pro is engineered to keep up with your pace-and power your every moment.

So Clear: Flagship Imaging with World's First MagicGlow Triple Flash

The realme 14 Pro brings flagship-level photography to the mid-range segment with its advanced 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main sensor , featuring a large 1/1.95′′ sensor size and 26mm focal length . Whether capturing sweeping cityscapes, atmospheric portraits, or finely detailed distant shots, every image taken with the 14 Pro tells a compelling visual story.

Complementing the primary sensor is realme's breakthrough MagicGlow Triple Flash -the world's first triple soft flash system engineered specifically for low-light portrait photography . Integrated into the phone's signature “Ocean Oculus” triple-camera and flash layout , the system transforms into a portable, studio-quality lighting setup when activated. It provides adjustable brightness and color temperature controls, ensuring true-to-life skin tones and balanced exposure even in the most complex lighting environments-be it nightlife scenes, indoor gatherings, or dimly lit venues.

This powerful camera experience is enhanced by realme AI Clarity 2.0 , which brings improved detail and realism to every shot. Additional AI-powered features like AI Ultra Clarity , and AI Eraser 2.0 allow users to refine their images with ease-removing distractions, enhancing faces, and sharpening scenes-turning everyday moments into share-worthy masterpieces. Moreover, realme 14 Pro supports AI Snap Mode to preserve split-second moments. At a maximum shutter speed of 1/10000s, the realme 14 Pro makes it easy to capture fast-moving subjects.

With the 14 Pro, realme empowers creators and everyday users alike to capture stunning visuals, day or night, with ease and confidence.

Brand Momentum in Saudi Arabia

realme continues to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom. According to counterpoints data, realme emerges as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in Saudi Arabia, with an impressive 470.6% year-over-year growth as of December 2024 -a testament to its rising popularity and commitment to delivering innovation at every price point.

Pricing and Availability

The realme 14 Pro will be officially available for purchase starting April 23 , priced at SAR 1,399 . Customers can find the device at leading retailers across Saudi Arabia, including Jarir Bookstore, Noon, eXtra, Lulu, Nesto, Amazon , and authorized independent mobile outlets.

