Myfitnesspal Debuts Meal Planner Tool Featuring Recipes Inspired By Sarah Michelle Gellar

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal today announces Meal Planner , a new tool designed to make healthy eating easier, smarter, and more delicious. The launch comes on the heels of a recent survey1 conducted by the brand which found that the top reasons people meal plan are to save time (62%), eat healthier (59%), and save money (58%). Meal Planner addresses these needs by delivering customized, balanced meal plans that make hitting nutrition goals easy, while cutting down on the time spent planning.

As part of the launch, the world's no. 1 food and nutrition tracking app has partnered with acclaimed actress, author, and mom, Sarah Michelle Gellar . "As a busy mom of two and a diehard foodie, I know how daunting and exhausting it can be to face the dreaded question, 'What's for dinner?'", says Sarah. "That's why I love MyFitnessPal's Meal Planner tool-it not only saves me time and takes the stress out of figuring out dinner, but also provides personalized, creative inspiration in a practical way. It makes it so much easier to put healthy, delicious meals on the table and leaves me with more quality time to spend with my family."

From low-carb to flexitarian and Mediterranean to vegetarian, Meal Planner has something for every taste and dietary approach. Members simply input their goals, budget, dietary preferences, and household size to receive a personalized, weekly meal plan with a grocery list for easy shopping. Meals from the plan can be logged directly into MyFitnessPal, helping users stay on track towards their goals. Over 1500 flavorful recipes are available, including exclusive contributions from Sarah, such as a Buddha Bowl , Blueberry Almond Overnight Oats, and Southwest Turkey Zucchini Boats.

"Planning meals doesn't have to be stressful. With Meal Planner, we're making it easy for people to enjoy tasty, balanced meals that fit their goals and lifestyle–especially amid rising food costs and an increasingly fast-paced world," said Mike Fisher, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "By simplifying the meal planning process, we aim to help members make the most of their time, stick to their budget, and stay on track with their health goals."

Meal Planner is now available in the MyFitnessPal app through Premium+, an enhanced premium membership available for $99.99 annually, offering easy, delicious meal planning solutions tailored to diverse goals and budgets across the United States. Premium+ also includes Premium tools like Meal Scan, Barcode Scan, and Voice Log to make tracking easier. The free MyFitnessPal app is available for download via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. With a community of over 270 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20.5 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

1 March 2025 survey of 1000 US respondents, aged 18+

