Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology And Team Dermatology Secure Partnership With Dermcare Management, Advised By Physician Growth Partners

PGP's 19th dermatology transaction since 2018 reinforces its position as the leading sell-side advisor to independent dermatologists navigating private equity and partnership opportunities

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm, is pleased to announce it recently advised Houston, TX-based Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology ("SCSD") and its sister brand, Team Dermatology , in their partnership with DermCare Management (backed by Hildred).

Founded in 2016, SCSD is one of the most trusted dermatology practices in the Greater Houston area. Over the years, it has grown into a leading dermatology provider with five locations across the greater Houston market. Through its partnership with DermCare Management, SCSD aims to strengthen its operational infrastructure, expand its service offerings, broaden its geographic reach, and further solidify its market leadership.

Dr. Tarek Fakhouri, Dermatologist and Founder of SCSD, commented on the successful outcome: "Prior to working with PGP, I evaluated multiple teams. I found the team at PGP to be the most experienced and professional. Throughout the entire process they were attentive, knowledgeable, and effective. I'm very pleased that I chose to work with PGP during this very important career moment."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership.

"It was a pleasure working with Dr. Fakhouri and his team, and we're very pleased with the outcome for Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology," said James Perrone, Vice President at PGP. "The practice's strong clinical reputation in the Greater Houston market drew significant interest from multiple strategic partners. Ultimately, DermCare Management emerged as the ideal fit – offering a platform that supports the practice's continued growth while preserving its commitment to exceptional patient care. We're proud to have guided the group through the sale exploration process and are excited to see the value this partnership will unlock moving forward."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm dedicated to helping independent physician groups and healthcare services business owners explore and execute transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP is the most active M&A Advisor to independent physician groups1 by deal volume since its founding in 2017, advising 70+ practices in successful transactions. The firm creates value by providing proprietary market insights, operational support, strategic positioning, and sell-side M&A Advisory services from start to finish.

1 LevinPro HC data platform

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit or contact us at [email protected]

432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED