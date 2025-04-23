403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung Announces Pre-Orders For Next-Gen Odyssey Gaming Monitors Showcasing Immersive 3D And OLED Excellence
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
DUBAI, UAE – April 23, 2025 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has officially opened pre-orders for its newest Odyssey gaming monitors, as well as the ViewFinity S8. The 2025 Odyssey lineup includes the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the stunning Odyssey OLED G8, featuring an industry-first 4K, 240Hz screen, and the ultra-wide 49” Odyssey G9. These monitors, which push the boundaries of immersion and excellence, have been meticulously designed to deliver excellence to modern gamers. Wesam Abu Saymeh, VP and Head of Enterprise Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said :“At Samsung, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of display technology to elevate and enhance the gaming experience. Samsung's new Odyssey monitors represent a significant leap forward in innovation, visual quality and performance, combining breathtaking visuals with superb performance. Gamers can experience their favorite titles with unmatched clarity and responsiveness, blurring the line between virtual worlds and reality. As gaming in the UAE continues to evolve as both entertainment and competitive sport, Samsung remains dedicated to empowering players with the tools and technology to fully immerse themselves and perform at their absolute best.” The launch of the 2025 Odyssey lineup aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, an ambitious initiative that seeks to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector. The program also aims to significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately USD 1 billion by 2033.[1] Samsung's pioneering gaming technology arrives at an optimal time as Dubai establishes itself as a premier gaming destination in the region. Entering the World of 3D Gaming on the Odyssey 3D The new Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) 27” monitor introduces a groundbreaking 3D gaming experience that does not require dedicated glasses. Advanced eye-tracking technology and a proprietary lenticular lens deliver a natural-looking high-definition 3D image, accessible through the Reality Hub app,[2] which makes the action jump out of the screen to bring new energy and immersion to games and video content. Samsung is actively collaborating with major game developers to make the most out of this 3D technology. These collaborations include:
For more information, please visit here . [1] [2] Reality Hub must be installed. The app can be downloaded from Samsung or Microsoft Store. Only the games that are specified in the Reality Hub can be transferred for 3D gaming. [3] To activate 3D conversion, Reality Hub must be running in the system tray and video must be in full screen. Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content or when HDR mode is enabled. 3D conversion only supported with NVIDIA graphics cards. RTX 3080 or higher recommended. For optimal 3D performance, the following PC specifications are recommended: CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher. [4] Technischer Überwachungsverein (TÜV) Rheinland is one of the world's leading testing service providers and tests, inspects and certifies technical systems and products.
-
Until May 12, Samsung customers in the UAE get an additional 10% discount when they place an order on Samsung
The launch of the 2025 Odyssey lineup aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, an ambitious initiative that aims to increase GDP by approximately USD 1 billion by 2033
Monitor lineup enables unrivaled gaming with new immersive 3D monitor and stunning OLED on industry-first 4K 165Hz screen
DUBAI, UAE – April 23, 2025 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has officially opened pre-orders for its newest Odyssey gaming monitors, as well as the ViewFinity S8. The 2025 Odyssey lineup includes the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the stunning Odyssey OLED G8, featuring an industry-first 4K, 240Hz screen, and the ultra-wide 49” Odyssey G9. These monitors, which push the boundaries of immersion and excellence, have been meticulously designed to deliver excellence to modern gamers. Wesam Abu Saymeh, VP and Head of Enterprise Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said :“At Samsung, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of display technology to elevate and enhance the gaming experience. Samsung's new Odyssey monitors represent a significant leap forward in innovation, visual quality and performance, combining breathtaking visuals with superb performance. Gamers can experience their favorite titles with unmatched clarity and responsiveness, blurring the line between virtual worlds and reality. As gaming in the UAE continues to evolve as both entertainment and competitive sport, Samsung remains dedicated to empowering players with the tools and technology to fully immerse themselves and perform at their absolute best.” The launch of the 2025 Odyssey lineup aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, an ambitious initiative that seeks to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector. The program also aims to significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately USD 1 billion by 2033.[1] Samsung's pioneering gaming technology arrives at an optimal time as Dubai establishes itself as a premier gaming destination in the region. Entering the World of 3D Gaming on the Odyssey 3D The new Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) 27” monitor introduces a groundbreaking 3D gaming experience that does not require dedicated glasses. Advanced eye-tracking technology and a proprietary lenticular lens deliver a natural-looking high-definition 3D image, accessible through the Reality Hub app,[2] which makes the action jump out of the screen to bring new energy and immersion to games and video content. Samsung is actively collaborating with major game developers to make the most out of this 3D technology. These collaborations include:
-
Nexon for The First Berserker: Khazan
Neowiz for the critically acclaimed Lies of P. The company's first downloadable content (DLC), Overture, is scheduled for release this summer.
For more information, please visit here . [1] [2] Reality Hub must be installed. The app can be downloaded from Samsung or Microsoft Store. Only the games that are specified in the Reality Hub can be transferred for 3D gaming. [3] To activate 3D conversion, Reality Hub must be running in the system tray and video must be in full screen. Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content or when HDR mode is enabled. 3D conversion only supported with NVIDIA graphics cards. RTX 3080 or higher recommended. For optimal 3D performance, the following PC specifications are recommended: CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher. [4] Technischer Überwachungsverein (TÜV) Rheinland is one of the world's leading testing service providers and tests, inspects and certifies technical systems and products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment