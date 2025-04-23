Samsung Announces Pre-Orders For Next-Gen Odyssey Gaming Monitors Showcasing Immersive 3D And OLED Excellence



Until May 12, Samsung customers in the UAE get an additional 10% discount when they place an order on Samsung

The launch of the 2025 Odyssey lineup aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, an ambitious initiative that aims to increase GDP by approximately USD 1 billion by 2033 Monitor lineup enables unrivaled gaming with new immersive 3D monitor and stunning OLED on industry-first 4K 165Hz screen

– Samsung Gulf Electronics has officially opened pre-orders for its newest Odyssey gaming monitors, as well as the ViewFinity S8. The 2025 Odyssey lineup includes the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the stunning Odyssey OLED G8, featuring an industry-first 4K, 240Hz screen, and the ultra-wide 49” Odyssey G9. These monitors, which push the boundaries of immersion and excellence, have been meticulously designed to deliver excellence to modern gamers.

:“At Samsung, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of display technology to elevate and enhance the gaming experience. Samsung's new Odyssey monitors represent a significant leap forward in innovation, visual quality and performance, combining breathtaking visuals with superb performance. Gamers can experience their favorite titles with unmatched clarity and responsiveness, blurring the line between virtual worlds and reality. As gaming in the UAE continues to evolve as both entertainment and competitive sport, Samsung remains dedicated to empowering players with the tools and technology to fully immerse themselves and perform at their absolute best.”

The launch of the 2025 Odyssey lineup aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, an ambitious initiative that seeks to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector. The program also aims to significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately USD 1 billion by 2033.Samsung's pioneering gaming technology arrives at an optimal time as Dubai establishes itself as a premier gaming destination in the region.

The new Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) 27” monitor introduces a groundbreaking 3D gaming experience that does not require dedicated glasses. Advanced eye-tracking technology and a proprietary lenticular lens deliver a natural-looking high-definition 3D image, accessible through the Reality Hub app,which makes the action jump out of the screen to bring new energy and immersion to games and video content.

Samsung is actively collaborating with major game developers to make the most out of this 3D technology. These collaborations include:



Nexon for The First Berserker: Khazan Neowiz for the critically acclaimed Lies of P. The company's first downloadable content (DLC), Overture, is scheduled for release this summer.

The partnering developers now have an unprecedented level of control over 3D effects, enabling them to bring their creative visions to life with precision. Samsung plans to continuously expand its partnerships with more global game studios.

In addition to 3D gaming, the Odyssey 3D features AI video conversion, which can transform video content into 3D, breathing new life into nearly all content.Every scene of compatible content is analyzed and converted to 3D for consistent 3D effects with less eye strain.

The Odyssey 3D also boasts impressive gaming performance. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time keep gaming responsive and smooth on its 4K screen, while AMD FreeSyncTM Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible reduce choppiness and screen lag, even during fast and complex gameplay.

Edge Lighting takes 3D immersion to the next level by filling the gaming environment with lighting that adapts to games. It fills the space under the monitor with colors that synchronize with the screen's lighting, enhancing the 3D screen and bringing game environments into real life.

The unmatched picture quality of OLED gets a performance boost on the new Odyssey OLED G8(G81SF model). Available in 27” and 32” models, the 27” has 166 pixels-per-inch - the industry's highest pixel density for a screen that size - and the industry's first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both sizes of the OLED G8 bring groundbreaking performance and visual quality together.

The new 4K QD-OLED visuals deliver amazing details, with enhanced colors and contrast ratio from any viewing angle thanks to quantum dot technology. Boosted by VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 400, it delivers near-infinite contrast that makes vibrant colors pop, even at the high, typically 250nit brightness. Glare Free technology certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) allows the screen to produce less reflection, reducing distractions during use.

The screen's image is protected by Samsung OLED Safeguard+. The proprietary Dynamic Cooling System uses the industry-first Pulsating Heat Pipe to diffuse heat five times better than standard graphite sheets, without adjusting brightness. This protects the screen from burn-in, prolonging the life of the screen.

The 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms GtG response time make the Odyssey OLED G8 a top performance gaming monitor, with fast and smooth screen movements. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible to prevent stuttering, tearing and jittering. These performance features combine to make gaming ultra smooth, responsive and immersive.

The Odyssey OLED G8 also makes a stylish addition to any gaming setup. The slim metal design fits any aesthetic, while Core Lighting+ surrounds the user with lighting based on the screen. And it's all easy to set up, thanks to the ergonomic stand.

The Odyssey G9 (G91F model) brings ultrawide gaming to more people with a simplified approach that does not sacrifice performance. Its 49'' Dual QHD display features a 1000R curve, wrapping high-quality visuals and exciting gameplay around the user.

A 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time keep gameplay responsive and quick, while AMD FreeSync Premium Pro allows the action to flow without tearing or stuttering. The VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification brings colors to vivid life with clarity, while HDR10+ GAMING enhances the screen with optimized brightness, contrast and color range for a dynamic picture.

The Odyssey G9 also delivers exceptional multitasking ability, with Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture features. With these, two different devices can be viewed at the same time, with flexible size options available in Picture-in-Picture mode. The Odyssey G9 also helps users get to games faster with the Auto Source Switch+, which detects connected devices and automatically displays them when they are turned on.

In addition to the 2025 gaming monitors, Samsung is launching the 37” ViewFinity S8 (S80UD model), the largest 16:9 4K Samsung monitor to date. With a screen approximately 34% larger than the previous model, the ViewFinity S8 maximizes productivity and efficiency on its 4K screen. HDR10 and the ability to accurately portray 1 billion colors give professionals the tools to do their jobs effectively and efficiently.

The ViewFinity S8 is designed for comfort and efficiency. Its ergonomic design is certified by TÜV Rheinland as an Ergonomic Workspace Display, and its Intelligent Eye Care is TÜV-certified for reducing strain on users' eyes.Devices can be connected to use for work through a 90W USB-C connection, and multiple inputs can be controlled on the monitor with a keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) switch, making it easy to connect work and leisure devices to the multipurpose monitor.

Customers in the UAE can pre-order the new Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9 from today and until May 12 and avail an additional 10% discount.For more information, please visit here .

[1]

[2] Reality Hub must be installed. The app can be downloaded from Samsung or Microsoft Store. Only the games that are specified in the Reality Hub can be transferred for 3D gaming.

[3] To activate 3D conversion, Reality Hub must be running in the system tray and video must be in full screen. Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content or when HDR mode is enabled. 3D conversion only supported with NVIDIA graphics cards. RTX 3080 or higher recommended. For optimal 3D performance, the following PC specifications are recommended: CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher.

[4] Technischer Überwachungsverein (TÜV) Rheinland is one of the world's leading testing service providers and tests, inspects and certifies technical systems and products.