Kashmir Mourns: Locals Hold Candlelight Protests In Solidarity

Locals in Pahalgam came together for a peaceful march, expressing solidarity with the victims and sending a global message of peace.

The march, which included youth, shopkeepers, ponywalas, and hotel owners, started in the town square, with participants carrying candles and placards reading“We Stand for Peace” and“Tourists Are Our Guests.” The procession moved through the main market, ending at the Lidder River, where a moment of silence was held for the victims.

A local hotel owner emphasized the importance of tourism to the region, stating,“Tourism is our lifeline. Without it, we have nothing. We are here to show that Pahalgam stands united against violence and in favor of peace.”

Another youth reassured tourists of their safety, condemning the attack and affirming that the people of Pahalgam welcome all visitors with open arms.

Protests also took place across other areas, including Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, and Kupwara. Protesters carried candles and placards, calling for justice and expressing sorrow over the attack. Slogans such as“Stop Innocent Killings,”“Tourists Hamari Jaan Hai,” and“Stop Terrorism” echoed through the streets, demanding that the perpetrators be held accountable.

In Handwara, locals sent a strong message of solidarity, stating,“The people of Kashmir stand with the tourists. Don't be afraid – these acts will not go unanswered. Our neighboring country must stop its efforts to disrupt peace here.”

The protests, which also took place in Srinagar's Makkah Market, reflected the collective defiance against terror, with many calling for the world not to judge Kashmir based on the actions of a few. Protesters argued that the attack was designed to harm the region's image and disrupt its peace.

Candlelight protests were also held in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Jammu, with Bajrang Dal workers joining in.

The attack, which left dozens of tourists dead and many more wounded, has shocked the nation, and the entire region remains in mourning.

