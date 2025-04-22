IPL 2025: Rayudu Hails Sai Sudharsan's Classical Batting Approach

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans' batter Sai Sudharsan for his composed and classical batting performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The young left-hander has impressed fans and experts alike with his traditional approach, becoming one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Rayudu, known for his astute cricketing insights, lauded Sudharsan's technique and temperament at the crease.

"It gives us such joy to watch him bat," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

"As a classical batsman, he shows how the game can still be played in a traditional style--use the pace of the ball, play under your eyes, keep it along the ground, and play smart cricket. Playing smart cricket brings runs and also builds confidence," he added.

Sudharsan's ability to keep things simple yet effective has not only earned him runs but has also lifted the mood within the Gujarat Titans camp.

"When you have that kind of confidence in the dugout, it creates a ripple effect," Rayudu added.

"Everyone feeds off that momentum, and your judgment and clarity of thought become top-notch. That's what we're seeing with him this season," he said.

Against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sudharsan scored a fluent 52 off 36 balls, laced with six boundaries and a six. His consistency with the bat has put him at the top of the Orange Cap standings, having amassed 417 runs from eight innings.