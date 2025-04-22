EHS Hero By BLR Earns Top Product Of The Year Award From Environment+Energy Leader

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLR®, an industry-leading provider of compliance and management software and corporate training, has announced that its comprehensive environment, health, and safety (EHS) management and compliance platform, EHS Hero®, has been recognized as a Top Product of the Year in the prestigious E+E Leader Product & Project Awards for the second year in a row. Judges recognized EHS Hero as an outstanding example of innovation in EHS compliance and management software.

"EHS Hero simplifies regulatory compliance by providing real-time regulatory updates, expert insights, and powerful compliance tools. This recognition as a Top Product of the Year by the E+E Leader Awards highlights the platform's role in helping businesses proactively manage risk, ensure compliance, and maintain a safe and sustainable workplace."

-Chris Ceplenski, Senior Content Manager, BLR

The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards are an annual program that recognizes excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, as well as in projects implemented by companies that improve environmental or energy management outcomes and increase the bottom line.

Awards were scored by a panel of independent judges from more than 20 companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, JLL, Air Force OEA, Navitas Partners, UCLA, TRC Companies, IWSI America, Intrinsic Textiles, Climate Social, and CapGemini.

With the sustainability and energy landscape evolving rapidly, professionals face increasing challenges in selecting the right solutions. The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards serve as a trusted benchmark, highlighting cutting-edge innovations and real-world success stories. Through rigorous expert evaluation, the program provides companies with vetted products and proven projects that drive meaningful improvements in sustainability and energy management.

"Every year, our judges look to recognize businesses that are truly moving the needle and striving for sustainability and operational efficiency," says Kay Harrison, VP and head of the E+E Leader Awards program. "This year's winners exemplify the kind of forward-thinking strategies and technologies that companies need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex energy and environmental landscape."

EHS Hero offers a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing EHS challenges. The expert-crafted compliance content, insights, and EHS management workflow modules track leading and lagging indicators, providing risk analysis, procedural guidance, engagement, and hazard prevention solutions. The tools are designed with a unique blend of features and capabilities that are easy to use and communicate with each other, making it simple for EHS professionals to complete related tasks from a single interface.

Recently, EHS Hero underwent a UI/UX redesign featuring several innovations, including a configurable dashboard, easier access to regulatory content, and expedited search functionality. The new EHS Hero is a scalable, efficient, and adaptable solution that helps businesses meet current environmental regulations while keeping their workforce safe from potential job hazards and exposure.

This award serves as a testament to BLR's ongoing commitment to continue to improve to meet its users' evolving needs. Organizations interested in learning more about EHS Hero and how it can streamline their EHS compliance and management processes can visit .

About BLR

For nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today's dynamic business and regulatory environments.

About Environment+Energy Leader

Since 2006, Environment+Energy Leader's website and newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit .

SOURCE BLR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED